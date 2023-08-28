Punt Creative wins creative mandate for Keya Foods
The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours
Part of the indie network Punt Partners, co-founded by Late Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan and presently led by Priyanka Agarwal and Madhu Sudhan, Punt Creative has been entrusted with the creative mandate for Keya Foods Pvt. Ltd.
As the company embarks on a product expansion strategy, aiming to elevate brand awareness and saliency, it presents an exciting challenge and opportunity for Punt Creative. The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours.
Commenting on the win, Sumera Dewan, President of Punt Creative, said, “FMCG is one of the fastest-growing sectors, having experienced unprecedented expansion in recent years. We're thrilled about partnering with Keya, considering their aspirations to establish a stronger presence in Indian kitchens. Our efforts lie in pushing the creative boundaries to develop effective campaigns, supporting the brand's online and offline footprint while attaining their objectives."
Rohan Naterwalla, Sr. Creative Director, Punt Creative, added, “Before you continue reading, do one thing - go to your kitchen and check for Keya products. You’ll almost certainly have at least one of them. Here’s an FMCG brand whose products we’ve actually enjoyed over the years and yet there’s very little we’ve heard regarding its portfolio. As a creative unit, the challenge of building long-term recognition for a pre-established product line like Keya's has been a really fulfilling endeavour. With Keya enlarging its portfolio every other month, we’ll be there to make sure that the brand now resides in our collective consciousness.”
Sunil Pandey, Head of Sales & Marketing, Keya Foods, said, "We’re excited to announce Punt Creative as our official creative agency. Their innovation, expertise, and enthusiasm align with our goal to expand the brand's customer base. As international dishes gain traction in Indian homes, we see the importance of showcasing Keya Foods' unique qualities. Our nationwide reach, diverse portfolio, and millions of packs sold underscore our position, synonymous with international ingredients and flavors. This partnership with Punt Creative brings a fresh brand perspective, and we're eager to create impactful campaigns, refresh our offerings' presentation, and boost customer engagement."
McDonald's serves 'The Kartik Aaryan meal' with a side of his iconic monologue
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched the actor's go-to meal comprising McAloo Tikki Burger, cheesy fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:10 PM | 2 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East, one of India’s most loved restaurant brands, has launched a quirky television commercial featuring its brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan revealing his favourite McDonald’s meal. The TVC takes the fans on a laughter-filled roller coaster with his signature monologue style in a unique McDonald’s way.
The Kartik Aaryan Meal includes his favourite, go-to menu items from McDonald’s - the McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a Regular Beverage, served as a 4-piece meal. To add to the fans’ delight, the 4-pieces meal will be served in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging offering fans an opportunity to take a virtual selfie with their favorite celebrity.
Talking about the launch of the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “This campaign is all about knowing a little better the ones we like & love and celebrating the feel-good delicious moments and shared laughter at McDonald's. We're proud to unveil and bring Kartik’s favourite go-to McDonald’s meal to our customers and fans and provide a limited-time-opportunity for our customers to eat as their favourite celebrity and youth Icon. We are hopeful of this campaign reigniting our customer’s and fans' love for our food and creating another cultural moment for our brand’s association with youth and the younger generation.”
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the TVC opens in a McDonald's restaurant, where Kartik Aaryan and his friend stand at the counter, greeted by a warm smile at the front counter. Before Kartik can respond, his friend asks about his order. Kartik looks at him a little annoyed and begins to vent about how his friends always ask the most obvious things in every imaginable scenario. Just when he mentions that his best friend doesn't even know his favourite meal, the server smoothly slides a tray in front of Kartik, revealing the "Kartik Aaryan Meal." The TVC ends with Kartik suggesting McDonald's to create a meal named after him so that his friend never forgets it.
“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to McDonald's order. This truth forms the basis of McDonald’s global platform called ‘Famous Orders’. The new Kartik Aaryan Meal aims to transform a visit to McDonald's into an opportunity for people to connect with their hero, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for youth tastemakers,” said Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal.
Sonam Kapoor makes a case for enjoying one's own company in Zoya ad
The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:27 PM | 3 min read
Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presented a new brand film to launch its new autograph collection – My Embrace, that powerfully depicts the brand’s philosophy of finding innate joy in being your most authentic self. Featuring Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, the campaign evocatively brings to life, the Zoya woman’s bliss in embracing every aspect of her unique journey through life. The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’ - a signature identifier of the luxury atelier, that continues its tradition of redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced through meaningful pieces of wearable art.
“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. Our new film journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. Through this campaign we hope to inspire women to powerfully embrace who they are,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya. “The narrative showcases our autograph collection ‘My Embrace’, a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, created around the belief that you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”
Featuring 26 trademarked designs; sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, high gloss rings and earring hoops the collection is simple in design yet significant in its craftsmanship making it the ultimate collector’s piece. MY EMBRACE is a Zoya Design Innovation trademarked as a distinguished shaped bangle featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering.
The film features Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja blissfully breaking into dance while enjoying a favourite song to delighting in the creativity of her cooking to enjoying moments of reflection in nature or while reading a book, the message of celebrating being yourself is presented through a montage of mundane moments brought alive by her love for herself.
Says Ajay Ram, Creative Partner & Founding Team Member at Spring Marketing Capital, “The credit for this collection goes to the mastery of the Zoya jewellery design team. The element of the embrace has been crafted into a most elegant form factor. Our attempt was to recreate the design philosophy in an effortless narrative. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor allowed us to explore her vibe amidst spaces she finds most joy in, setting the right tone for the collection to come alive.”
The campaign will be promoted on outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH and television and theatres.
Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ translates the idea of celebrating yourself, just as you are, into a deeply symbolic product that is designed to make your everyday meaningful.
'Don't think, just eat,' is KFC's new proposition for Double Down Burger
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
In KFC India’s latest campaign for the limited edition Double Down Burger, Colonel Sanders has one clear message for chicken lovers - ‘Issey samjho mat, bas khao’. There are no questions to be asked about the Double Down Burger, and nothing else to be done except to indulge your cravings.
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said, "Innovation, while being distinctive, is at the core of everything we do at KFC. When you talk to any chicken lover, they’ll tell you that more is more! The limited edition all chicken, no bun Double Down Burger is for this tribe. It is an offering where you just satisfy your cravings, no questions asked! Like the OG Colonel Sanders says in the new campaign, “isse samjho mat, bas khao”. We are already seeing great offtake for the Double Down Burger, as chicken lovers across the country indulge in this cult product.”
The TVC features a set of identical twins, staring at the Double Down Burger in front of them in amazement. There’s a volley of questions as they try and decode the all chicken, no bun burger in front of them. “Bro, cheez kya hai ye?” asks the first, to which his twin replies “Bro, ye kya hai cheez?”
One insists “upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken”, while the other is convinced that the Double Down Burger has “neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken”. They debate on whether “chicken hi bun hai” or “bun hi chicken hai”. To which, the iconic Colonel Sanders playfully tells them that “yehi toh fun hai”.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, North, Ogilvy India said, “The campaign idea came from the name itself. Double Down. And that's what we played with. The double irony of a set of twins, discovering the marvel of the Double Down Burger in a really fun, crazy, way. To quote a dialogue from the film "Upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken! Nahi re. Neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken!" Which one is it really?”.
The limited edition KFC Double Down Burger has two juicy chicken fillets with delicious sauces (spicy & creamy Dynamite Mayo and Sriracha), and crunchy veggies in between.
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan.
Bisleri partners with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'
The move is aimed at strengthening the brand’s connect in South India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with the Dulquer Salman-starrer Malayalam movie King of Kotha.
The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre. These limited-edition bottles will be available across Kerala and a select few cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, and Theni.
Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Through the limited-edition pack collaboration with King of Kotha, we aim to strengthen our local brand love in Kerala and select cities of Tamil Nadu by providing an exciting experience to both our consumers and trade partners. "
Also commenting on the collaboration, Wayfarer Films Private Ltd. & Zee Studios said, "Much like the south film industry, Bisleri has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. This collaboration allows us to connect with audiences in new and engaging ways with Dulquer Salmaan's collectible on the limited-edition bottles, thereby creating a memorable experience beyond the silver screen."
FMCG sector needs to incorporate tech in the supply chain: Geetika Mehta
The Managing Director of Hershey's India spoke in detail about retail automation at the e4m Tech Manch conference
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 2 min read
Retail automation is revolutionising the FMCG sector, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences. From cashier-less checkouts to personalised recommendations, it's reshaping how we shop and interact with fast-moving consumer goods. To shed more light on ‘retail automation - shaping up the new world of FMCH’, present in a conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, at the e4m Techmanch conference held recently in Mumbai was Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey's India.
Mehta opened the session by talking about the steps that she has taken as a leader to win the digital transformation race. According to Mehta, she does not look at it as a race that she has or the brand Hershey’s has to win individually but how as an industry we can all move together where the consumer is moving. She added “How do we harness the potential that digital brings along is a question that we at Hershey's often ask ourselves. We do several things - the first one is basic digital upskilling that is needed for everybody in order to understand this channel better, and the next thing is to earmark the same amount of resources - not in terms of money but also time as leaders.”
Talking about the challenges that the FMCG industry brings and how tech can help solve those, Mehta emphasises that there is always an element of freshness involved with the food FMCG sector and the use of technology in the supply chain can help keep that intact. Additionally, the consumers have migrated and brands have to be where consumers are, and because of that FMGG brands have to be top-of-mind and that is something that tech can solve.
She further shed light on how chocolates are an exponentially growing segment in the FMCG sector, in fact, today the biggest part of Hershey’s turnover comes from chocolates and it is the biggest part of the Hershey portfolio in India. While exponentially growing, they also pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of melting in a tropical climate such as India’s, technology has helped solve that problem in terms of tracking the data of their mini fridges used in transport.
Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador
Nadal will represent the brand and its digital innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Bandhan Bank hums a new tune for 8th-anniversary celebration
The brand has unveiled a new sonic identity 'Call of Bandhan' composed by Amit Trivedi
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:37 PM | 2 min read
Bandhan Bank announced the launch of sonic identity on the occasion of the Bank's eighth-anniversary celebration. This sonic identity, 'Call of Bandhan', has been composed by renowned nationally acclaimed sound designer and renowned music composer, Amit Trivedi.
This musical piece is more than just a tune; it is a melody representative of what Bandhan Bank stands for - empowerment, freedom, inclusivity and warmth. In a world where multiple media with various sensory cues help build recall, Bandhan Bank has added a sonic identity to its brand assets to remind audiences of the brand.
Sharing his thoughts, Amit Trivedi said, "It's a matter of great privilege and honour for me to compose the ‘Call of Bandhan’ which will be a part of Bandhan Bank's identity. I found Bandhan Bank's story very inspiring. With such humble beginnings, today they are among the fastest growing in the country and this transformation is what I have tried to capture through the musical piece. I would urge everyone who likes my music and or appreciates music in general, to listen to it, share it, and live with it… because, well, this really is the Call of Bandhan!"
Apurva Sircar, Head – Marketing, Bandhan Bank, said, "Music has the power to evoke emotions without words. We live in a world where there is an overload of content and brands need to appeal to the audiences quickly by engaging several senses. The ‘Call of Bandhan’ has been composed keeping this objective in mind. We are deep-rooted in India and Indian culture, yet are a modern bank for all. Amit is a magician and he has captured this attribute of the brand very well. I am confident that the ‘Call of Bandhan’ will resonate with audiences and help us create a stronger recall.”
Commenting on the association, Pravin Sutar, Creative Head, Leo Burnett Orchard, Bandhan Bank’s creative partner, said, "It is not every day that one gets to work on an assignment as important and exciting as this one. The key task was identifying what the ‘Call of Bandhan’ needed to capture. For us, it's not just a tune, it's a symphony of empowerment, inclusivity and warmth, the very emotions that Bandhan Bank embodies. I am happy that we worked with an artist like Amit Trivedi who knows the pulse of the Indian music lover."
