Practo gets Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador

Practo has unveiled Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador with a campaign marking its foray into secondary care services. In the first phase of the ‘You are in safe hands’ campaign, the celebrated cricketer talks about the safe secondary care procedures under Practo Care Surgeries (PCS) in the hands of its team of experts.

Maintaining good health is integral to all sportspeople in not only boosting their performance, but also helping them recover quickly from injuries that require expert medical care. Being a strong advocate of the importance of getting the right care from experts to live a healthy life, there could not have been anyone more suited to represent the company than the cricketer.

The first ad film starts with Dravid speaking to a friend at a party who has been suffering from a secondary health condition. On being told that he always has access to expert care, Dravid introduces his friend to PCS that is designed to provide personalized, expert care to everyone. By walking him through the entire process - from the first consultation to post-surgery care - this film encapsulates how - and why - Practo is positioned to offer the best secondary care experience to patients. Link to the TVC.

Commenting on the announcement, cricketer Rahul Dravid says, “Practo has reimagined modern healthcare in India with its comprehensive digital services and integrated offline experience with Practo Care, helping us with our secondary healthcare needs . The company has earned a name for itself as a leader in delivering patient-focused care - anytime, anywhere - and I’m glad to be associated with them.”

Seamless delivery of secondary care can be challenging given the lack of adequate support patients may get in terms of access to expert surgeons, right information, financial help and post-surgical support. Practo has attempted to find a solution to these with PCS.

Speaking on the launch, Srikanth Pinninti, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Practo, says, “Dravid embodies Practo’s spirit of always being dependable and trustworthy. Built on this understanding, our association with him is a step towards improving awareness - and thereby access - to quality secondary healthcare. Given the superior surgical support that sports people routinely need, this endorsement conveys that the same is available to anyone today with Practo Care Surgeries.”

Conceptualized by Spring Marketing Capital, and directed by Shlok Sharma of Absolute Productions, the ad film demonstrates that Dravid’s values as a dependable sportsperson with great command over his craft aligns with Practo’s vision of building access to quality healthcare on the back of the trust and expertise it has built over years. It covers key aspects of the new service, including the PCS Experience Centers, expert surgeons, use of latest surgical technology, and financial support.

“Surgeries are considered a stressor for most patients, even though they can offer a lot of relief” says Arun Iyer, Founder and Creative Partner, Spring Marketing Capital. “Practo Care Surgeries combines easy access with medical expertise and state-of-the-art technology to offer patients an end-to-end experience,” he adds.

The ad film will air on digital media platforms - including Disney+Hotstar during IPL, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Voot, MX Player, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram - across six key cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad), where the ace cricketer will be seen promoting quality, convenient, and end-to-end delivery experience in secondary care with the help of expert surgeons on Practo.

