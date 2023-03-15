Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai is back on-ground after 3 years
To be held on 24th March 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz. The Summit’s Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Fancode & Pepper Content and the Profitwheel as the Co-partner.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
With the evolution of digital technology and Web3, marketers today have endless possibilities to explore which come with a sea of challenges. This era of heightened exposure has also made brands vulnerable, demanding them to be transparent and putting them under the pressure to provide a seamless experience to consumers in a VUCA environment. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to adopt a new approach - Agile marketing, a tactical marketing approach, where marketing teams collectively identify high-value projects to focus upon and put in their collective efforts.
At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand the various aspects of ‘Agile Marketing’, how it helps marketers adapt to the ever-evolving market and consumer sentiments, and ensure a seamless consumer experience across the board. We also aim to understand how marketers can be more agile in their approach, how they can have a focused outlook on customer value and business outcomes, and how agile marketing is the need of the hour for this dynamic environment.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 to celebrate the stars of Marketing in India. Laqshya Media Group is the Title Sponsor for the Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 with Vserv as the Co-powered by partner and Mobavenue as the Growth Partner.
The marketing leaders have been selected by the exchange4media editorial team for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2022. The awards are being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact, and have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic.
The awards will be given out across the below categories:
- The CMO Leadership Award
- The CMO Innovation Award
- The CMO Transformation Award
- The CMO Growth Award
- The CMO Social Responsibility Award
- The CMO Content Engagement Award
- The CMO Customer Experience Award
- The CMO Experiential Marketing Award
- The CMO Digital Marketing Award
- The CMO Rising Star Award
- The CMO Sustainability Award
Equitas Small Finance Bank joins hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore for T20 League
The brand has come on board as RCB’s ‘Proud Banking Partner’ for the 2023 season
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Equitas Small Finance Bank has partnered with T20 team Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB as their ‘Proud Banking Partner’ for the 2023 season of T20 League. This is to further add Bank’s brand ethos of being “The Progressive Bank behind Progressive Champions” and aligns with RCB’s all-time motto of being the progressive players in the game.
The RCB team will don the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on the lead trousers as part of the team’s jersey. This partnership campaign will be aimed to communicate that Equitas has been playing a progressive role in transforming the lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities of ‘Beyond Banking’.
Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “Equitas Small Finance Bank is excited to partner with a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has a huge fan-following across the world. RCB takes pride in their synergy with fans, and this is also aligned to the core values of Equitas of taking pride of performance and synergies. While the team is renowned to have the favourite faces of the cricket industry, the team is also known to have recorded the highest totals and viewership out of all teams across 15 seasons. Through this association, we are happy to show our support to this progressive team and fellow citizens who have faith in RCB as champions. The brand partnership promotes our campaign ‘Progressive Bank behind Progressive Champion’ through cricket - the mode of entertainment that nourishes our relationship with the customers with engagement. We are a new-age bank that goes beyond banking to understand the evolving needs of the customer through an ideal platform to build a sustainable society and a responsible tomorrow.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with Equitas, a leading financial player, with a history of investing in cricket. We look forward to executing a mutually beneficial partnership that lasts for a long -term.”
Alia Bhatt turns 30: Why the actor is a 'Darling' of brands
Bhatt has amassed an impressive portfolio of brands like Cadbury, MakeMyTrip, Blenders Pride, Lay’s, Caprese, Manyavar, Cornetto, Titan Raga, Phonepe, Phillips and many more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 9:13 AM | 3 min read
Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt turns 30 today. The actor has many reasons to celebrate this year right from the birth of her daughter to the Oscar success of RRR, a movie of which she was a part of.
Starting her career with Student of the Year, Alia has had an impressive professional trajectory. She has managed to change the public perception of her after she was trolled heavily initially for her GK faux pas on Koffee With Karan.
Alia has been counted among the greatest acting talents of the country after her performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Gully boy, Razi, 2 states and others.
Alia became the only female actor in India whose two female-centric Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi entered 100 crore club. She even won the Dada Saheb International Film festival award 2023 for ‘Best Actress’ category for portraying Gangubai Kathiawadi. She got her debut in Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’. Along with this, she also tried her hands on film production. She produced her first film ‘Darlings’ in 2022, which was a dark comedy. It received a lot of appreciation from the audience.
Brand evaluation
According to Duff & Phelps report, Alia's net worth is $ 68.1 million and she ranks 4th among the Indian celebrities. According to the reports, she charges about Rs 15 crore for each for each film. She has 68.4 million followers on Instagram and is really popular among millenials, which makes her a popular choice for various brands.
Alia is associated with various brands like Cadbury, Make My Trip, Blenders Pride, Lay’s, Caprese, Manyavar, Cornetto, Titan Raga, Phonepe, Phillips and many more.
Besides endorsing brands and ruling millions of hearts through her movies, Alia is also an Entrepreneur and aphilanthropist. She launched her Clothing brand for children, named ‘Ed-a- mamma’ in 2020. This is aimed to help the under privileged Children. According to this, every purchase that will be made on the official web portal will donate one garment for under privileged child.Ed-a Mamma grew 10x within the 10 months of its launch.
Endorsements
Philips
Being the Brand ambassador of Philips for so many years now, Alia Bhatt recently did an ad campaign of the brand’s hair straightener. In this campaign, name #yourhairyourway, she can be seen encouraging women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips help them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.
Rungta steel
In this campaign Alia is featured alongside her husband Ranbir kapoor. In this campaign Ranbir can be seen discussing about the features of Rungta Steel to what Alia assumes to be about their relationship i.e long lasting and strong. The tagline of this TVC was ‘ Ekdum Solid’, indicating the presence of Rungta Steel TMT Bars.
Duroflex
Mattress brand Duroflex featured Alia in their new campaign. In this campaign, Alia can be seen encouraging consumers to make the right choice and invest in quality sleep with duroflex.
FROOTI
Parle-Agro launched its ad campaign last year for its flagship brand Frooti. Alia is featured as brand ambassador for national channels. This ad is conceptualized by &Walsh. Alia has been a part of frooti’s endorsement for years now.
Cornetto
Alia was featured with Rohit Saraf in a delightful campaign of Cornetto by Hindustan Unilever limited. The tagline of the campaign was ‘Make the first move’. It was aimed at breaking stereotypes around the expression of love. This adorable campaign was created by DDB Mudra.
Titan Raga
This is Alia’s first ad for a watch brand. Created by Ogilvy, this ad uses the hashtag boldly beautiful, representing all the bold and beautiful women out there.
Hershey pays ode to the sheroes in new celebratory film
The Hershey Company and Hershey India launched its month-long #HerShe campaign through limited-edition packaging
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:52 PM | 5 min read
In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (March), The Hershey Company and Hershey India launched its month-long #HerShe campaign through limited-edition packaging, a heart-tugging inspirational film, its nonprofit partnership and a new global mentorship program designed to celebrate and empower women and girls around the world and help create the next generation of diverse leaders. This year’s theme, ‘Embrace Equity’, inspires global consumers to celebrate the limitless potential and impact of women and girls. The Hershey Company is committed to advancing gender equity, investing in both girls and women, and driving global female-focused storytelling.
“Elevating women – and championing their power each and every day – is in our DNA at Hershey India” said Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India. “Far too often, the impact of Indian women and girls can go unnoticed. This year’s theme, ‘Embrace Equity’ brought alive through ‘Shine the Spotlight on Her & She’, and #HerSHE aims to change that by leveraging our platform to showcase how women can reach their limitless potential when recognized and empowered. Hershey India is excited to take part in this year’s global activations, while reinforcing our commitment to uplifting women each and every day.”
Ankit Desai, Marketing Director for Hershey India, said, "With this campaign we want to make the ‘Invisible Visible’ and give a voice to the innumerable Sheroes around us who have compelling stories. We had received a phenomenal response and consumer love last year, and we hope to strike a stronger chord with consumers this time around as well.”
Further, to pay tribute to all the Sheroes who inspire us, the brand has unveiled a heart-tugging, inspirational film that pays a homage and encourages people to join the movement of celebrating millions of Sheroes. Taking it a step further, the campaign encourages viewers to join the movement in bringing the spotlight to their Shero. Users will be able to head to the brand’s online platform/community for curating and showcasing inspiring dedications to Sheroes around us. Staying true to the cause, the brand will let users bring the spotlight on their Sheroes by customizing the HERSHEY’S bar packs with their Sheroe’s faces. Leading celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended her support to the movement. Using AI, Hershey India will enable users to celebrate their everyday sheroes by sending them a personalized message from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Link to the microsite: https://www.hershe.co.in/)
The campaign will come to life on social media, where girls and women in India and across the globe can share stories about the women who inspire them and use the hashtags #HerSHE.
To further extend women-forward storytelling, Hershey is partnering with Girl Up, a nonprofit committed to advancing girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders, to amplify the voices of girls and women who are making a difference around the world on digital and social platforms. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up’s leadership development programs have impacted more than 125,000 girls through 5,000 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change. In addition, The Hershey Company and Girl Up will launch a global mentorship cohort, pairing 10 young women with international leaders for ongoing personal and career development.
To impact the next generation and fully use the power of its platform, The Hershey Company has created the Future CEO Program, working over the past six months with its nonprofit partners Girl Up and Girls on the Run to select participants and build a virtual program designed to drive mentorship for young women and reverse mentorship for Hershey executives. The event will take place on March 7 and will unite 10 young women – five from Girl Up and five from Girls on the Run to learn directly from Michele Buck and other Hershey leaders.
Recognizing that its workforce will soon be 25% Gen Z, Hershey has dedicated time in the day to learn from these young women to understand what the next generation of the workforce needs to succeed.
The Hershey Company has long been a champion for women, with gender equity and gender representation throughout the company’s leadership and around the world serving as a key element of the company’s enterprise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. Over the past two years, the company has consecutively been named to Forbes’ list of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies – notably taking first place in 2021. Additionally, in 2022, The Hershey Company’s U.S., Brazil and India operations were Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hershey, with employees noting justice, pride and leadership as particular strengths.
Games24x7 welcomes Arshdeep Singh as My11Circle’s latest brand ambassador
Some of the other cricketers who endorse the brand are Sourav Ganguly Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Games24x7, a gaming company, has onboarded cricketer Arshdeep Singh as a brand ambassador for My11Circle, it’s popular fantasy sports platform.
“Following his smashing IPL debut in 2019 with KingsXI Punjab, Arshdeep has quickly become a sensation in the cricketing world with his super-fast bowling skills. Arshdeep joins an exciting roster of sportspersons who are associated with My11Circle, including cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly and emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad,” the company said.
Commenting on the association, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President, My11Circle, said, “We are delighted to welcome Arshdeep Singh to the My11Circle family. Arshdeep has impressed everyone with an amazing record and has created a distinct position for himself in the lineup of fast bowlers. His performance on the field resonates with My11Circle's performance online, having made a mark in the fantasy sports segment within a short span of time and witnessing more than 120% growth in the past year. Our success is driven by our ability to connect with a diverse set of enthusiastic Indian cricket fans who keenly follow the sport and the players. My11Circle offers fans a perfect platform for engagement and entertainment that values and rewards their skill, knowledge, and passion for the sport.”
Comment on his association with My11Circle, Arshdeep Singh said, “Cricket and India are synonymous and inseparable! Indian cricket fans come with deep rooted understanding of the game, the upcoming players and the dynamics that drive a team to success. My11Circle gives these fans an opportunity to explore this engagement with the sport even further. It provides a fun and competitive environment to share their passion and knowledge and is an exciting way to stay engaged with various tournaments, players, and developments in the sporting world. I’m thrilled to be partnering with My11Circle, which has become one of the most loved fantasy sports platforms in India since its launch.”
Arshdeep Singh is a left-arm pacer from Punjab who was a part of the U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2018.
Rashmika Mandanna to represent Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger
The actor is India's first brand advocate for the company
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Spotify mutes female voices to send out a message on gender equality
The campaign has been conceptualized by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:23 PM | 3 min read
This International Women’s Day, Spotify wanted to send out a message — a statement that would make people realise how women artists are integral to every music composition that comes out. The task was simple - leverage the Spotify platform to deliver the message. Additionally, unlike brands using social media as a default starting point, for Spotify, the starting point was their own product.
Wondrlab crafted the idea of leveraging the product by putting the strength of Spotify’s playlists at the centre of it, and conceptualised ‘The Unheard Playlist’. The idea was to create an enhanced playlist on the platform with popular duet songs from across the country, with no female artist voice! Who would partner with them to undertake such a daring idea? Enter Sony Music India, one of India’s leading music labels. Spotify, in partnership with Sony Music India, brought alive a unique playlist on the platform, which at first seemed like a regular playlist. However, as you give it a listen, you ‘hear’ the message loud and clear! When listeners tuned in, they were shocked at what they heard. An enhanced playlist where the female vocals were muted from popular duet songs across Hindi and other regional languages. Just as the listeners were wondering at what they heard, the message was revealed by top Indian women musicians like Asees Kaur, Shweta Mohan, Sanah Moidutty in the form of a video. The artists spoke to the listeners explaining that not only does a song sound strange without a woman’s voice, but the music industry itself is incomplete without female voices. They urged viewers to help them get women’s voices heard. This is a smart way to make the listener realise how critical it is to have female voices in all our favourite songs. It makes it amply clear that actions speak louder than words.
While the intent was to give the message out via the product at its core, it caught the attention of a number of artists and influencers who then took to social media to share their love for ‘The Unheard Playlist’. As a result, conversations from across the spectrum started pouring in and the message was loud and clear - sometimes you need to unhear to actually hear someone.
Commenting on the campaign Sameet Soni, Content-Lead, WondrLab India, said, “Modern day advertising is about using platforms in the best manner to engage with consumers. We’ve seen such trends typically in categories such as gaming, but by muting the female vocals in popular duet songs, in Hindi and other regional languages, we used music innovatively, on a music streaming platform itself.’’
“What we’ve pulled-off thanks to Spotify and Sony Music India is amazing. And the act has taken a life of its own, with the top music artists in the country actually spreading our message. We actually muted the voices on the Spotify platform to get our message heard.” Said Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WondrLab India Pvt. Ltd
