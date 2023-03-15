Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai is back on-ground after 3 years

To be held on 24th March 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz. The Summit’s Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Fancode & Pepper Content and the Profitwheel as the Co-partner.

Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.

With the evolution of digital technology and Web3, marketers today have endless possibilities to explore which come with a sea of challenges. This era of heightened exposure has also made brands vulnerable, demanding them to be transparent and putting them under the pressure to provide a seamless experience to consumers in a VUCA environment. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to adopt a new approach - Agile marketing, a tactical marketing approach, where marketing teams collectively identify high-value projects to focus upon and put in their collective efforts.

At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand the various aspects of ‘Agile Marketing’, how it helps marketers adapt to the ever-evolving market and consumer sentiments, and ensure a seamless consumer experience across the board. We also aim to understand how marketers can be more agile in their approach, how they can have a focused outlook on customer value and business outcomes, and how agile marketing is the need of the hour for this dynamic environment.

The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 to celebrate the stars of Marketing in India. Laqshya Media Group is the Title Sponsor for the Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 with Vserv as the Co-powered by partner and Mobavenue as the Growth Partner.

The marketing leaders have been selected by the exchange4media editorial team for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2022. The awards are being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact, and have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic.

The awards will be given out across the below categories:

The CMO Leadership Award The CMO Innovation Award The CMO Transformation Award The CMO Growth Award The CMO Social Responsibility Award The CMO Content Engagement Award The CMO Customer Experience Award The CMO Experiential Marketing Award The CMO Digital Marketing Award The CMO Rising Star Award The CMO Sustainability Award

For more details, please check out the microsite:

https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2023/

To attend the summit and RSVP, get in touch with

Chandrakant@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com

