Pitch BrandTalk: Watch industry experts come together to discuss brands that matter

The exchange4media group’s flagship property Pitch BrandTalk, a half-day conference, is scheduled on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 2 pm onwards. The theme for this edition of Pitch BrandTalk is ‘Brands That Matter’. Josh is the Presenting Partner at Pitch Brand Talk conference and Microsoft-InMobi are the Digital Growth Partner for the event.

The Pitch BrandTalk Conference brings India's most reputed brands and industry veterans to interact and share insights on their game-changing marketing stories. The conference is an outgrowth of exchange4media’s positioning as the touchstone of the advertising and marketing space and assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations.

At the third edition of the Pitch BrandTalk Conference, industry leaders will share their success stories. Here’s the first set of speakers for the conference.

Our Keynote Speaker is a young entrepreneur, who on a trip to Japan, witnessed the rise of the crypto-currency phenomenon and returned to India to start a cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with ease. Sumit Gupta, CEO & Founder, CoinDCX, will speak on the topic, ‘CoinDCX: Making Crypto Accessible to Indians’. He will highlight the journey of the company and the brand, share the challenges being faced, and talk about educating the Indian consumer on crypto currency and sponsoring cricket. The Session Chair will be Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media group.

Also speaking at the conference will be another young leader who took over his company at a time when new government policies resulted in a profitable business turning into losses. Shreevar Kheruka, CEO & MD, Borosil Ltd, took on the challenge head-on and adopted a new low-cost manufacturing business model and diversifying into other segments. Starting out in the 1960s as a laboratory glassware company, Borosil first transformed and innovated to become a kitchenware company, and is today a lifestyle brand with a large product range including kitchen appliances.

Kheruka will speak on the topic, ‘Stirring The Pot Beyond The Indian Kitchen’. The Session Chair is Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group.

The mission that guides Danone on an everyday basis is to deliver health through food to as many people as possible. In India, the brand driving principle is Nutrition for all with its iconic brands, such as Farex and Proteinex, focused on infants, toddlers, pregnant and lactating women and adults. In his Special Address, Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India speaks on the topic, ‘Nudging India To Eat Healthy’.

The past year has been a testament to the resilience of Search as a medium. Even during the pandemic, Search marketing continued to be an area of investment for brands and advertisers. What has evolved over time is the way in which brands advertise on Search and leverage it innovatively to build brand awareness. The digital arsenal for search is well equipped with mediums (voice, vernacular and video) which can help brands to enhance their audience engagement and build authentic, personal experiences.

In a fireside chat session, Rohit Dosi, Director - Microsoft Advertising, InMobi, will speak to Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India, on the topic, ‘Innovative Brand Building with Search’.

Luminous Power Technologies’ started its journey in 1988. Today, the brand portfolio includes a wide range of innovative products in the power backup, home electrical and residential solar space such as fans, modular switches and LED lighting.

Vipul Sabharwal, MD, Luminous Power Technologies, delivers the Valedictory Address. He speaks on the topic, ‘Luminous' Three Decade Journey To Create A Khushiyon Ka Ghar.'

