Pescafresh rolls out 'Fresh Matlab Live' BTL campaign

Pescafresh has rolled out a BTL activation ‘Fresh Matlab Live’. The new campaign focuses on promoting the world’s first live digital market in the seafood and meats category – Pescalive.

The campaign is live in Mumbai and Pune and will target more than 50,000 households with door tag branding and 7,000 no parking boards across the two cities. The focus is to create visibility, catch people’s attention and acquire potential customers through an attractive offer. In the first phase of the activity, Goregaon (E, W), Thane, Andheri (E, W), and Powai will be catered. In Pune, the target areas are Baner, Magarpatta, and Koregaon Park. An online BTL brand activation is also being done at the society gates in these areas.

“We wanted to penetrate into customers’ homes with the right messaging, but without being too intrusive, which is why we chose this medium. The main objective of this campaign is to put the spotlight on the Pescalive platform and communicate the brand message to the customers. The idea is not only to be seen by the target audience but to create a top-of-mind brand recall. Till now, we have had more than 75 live sessions on Pescalive, which streams on our app daily. We are committed to bringing transparency to all our buyers and ensuring that what they see on our digital platforms is exactly what they receive, quality-wise. Using technology in the right way to focus on customer delight will be our key to success. It is like having a shop in your living room,” said Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh.

All Pescafresh products are packaged in vacuum bags and sent in temperature-controlled boxes to the customers. Recently, the brand has added the Chicken Deli meats range to its product line.

On Pescalive, the brand has started influencer editions, live cooking sessions with renowned chefs, interactions with food bloggers, and more. Customers get to see the right tips for buying seafood, hacks to cook, and other information on Pescafresh products.

