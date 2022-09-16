Pavandeep Singh elevated as VP - Growth Strategy at Woodland

Outdoor gear brand Woodland has elevated Pavandeep Singh to a senior and strategic profile of V.P. – Growth Strategy reviewing outperformance during the unfortunate slow & transitional phase of Covid.

Having joined the organization as Head - Marketing and Strategy in 2019, he was able to quickly grasp the business model and took the brand to the next level with his ideas and hard work in spite of the pandemic. He played a key role in developing & getting implemented, one of the country’s very first Omni-Channel networks, connecting a complicated, well-spread network of over 500 exclusive stores on a common (Omni) platform. In his new stint, he will be looking after the expansion of the brand across the globe. With his vast knowledge of creating out-of-the-box marketing strategies, he will re-invent the brand’s identity and position in the market.

Sharing his excitement, Pavandeep Singh said, “Taking charge of a legacy brand like Woodland is a huge responsibility and I have accepted it with a lot of excitement with an aim to take the brand to the next level. During the pandemic, we crossed new milestones by marking a very strong presence across various e-commerce channels. Other than this, we have also expanded our footprint in the export market. My aim is to create a sustainable growth model for Woodland by capturing new markets while preserving our brand values.”

Pavandeep is a postgraduate from the University of Southern California studied Business Administration, Management, and Operations. He is a marketing maverick who has focused on Woodland's digital growth since joining in 2019. He is a strong believer in applying holistic strategies across production and his marketing division. Ever since Pavandeep joined, he has been a driving force of the team. Whether it has been brainstorming marketing strategies or campaigns. He has played a vital role in the expansion of the e-commerce space during the pandemic. He is innovative and a strategist at his heart.

