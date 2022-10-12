‘Our new TVC targets modern consumers looking for smarter home lighting in festivals’

In India, the festive season is when the entire family comes together to meet and celebrate. Especially, for the younger generation, festivals are an opportunity to seek new and novel ways of celebrating and having fun. Tapping on this insight, Signify Innovations (Previously Philips lighting) recently launched a 360-degree integrated campaign. According to Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, South Asia, Signify, festivals have transformed from being just ritualistic celebrations to more fun and casual. Sharing insights on the newly launched campaign, he added “Since we are focusing on a younger target audience for this category, we designed our campaign around the insight that this audience is seeking smarter and newer ways to celebrate this year.” With the tagline ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’, the TVC targets the young and modern consumer looking for a smarter home lighting experience this festive season.

Marketing plan & association with brand ambassador

As far as the promotional plan for this campaign is considered, Gupta shares that the insight behind opting for a 360-degree campaign was to create more awareness for the category and to drive purchase intent as the target audience is also fairly young. He adds “The TVC will play on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment and news channels across India. We are also putting in significant digital investments in video, social media and search marketing.”

Signify Innovation onboarded Sanya Malhotra earlier this year and has since then rolled out two campaigns. According to Gupta, the synergies between Malhotra and Signify make her the perfect face for the brand. Says Gupta, “Having her as a brand ambassador has been very fruitful for our Philips brand. She is one of the most promising talents currently in Bollywood and has garnered a lot of attention on OTT platforms and social media as well. Philips Smart Wi-fi LED Lighting is targeting the young and urban consumer and Sanya Malhotra’s versatility and youthful energy are very relatable for this generation.”

Category evolution & expectations from festive season

The smart lighting category is still nascent in India and much smaller as compared to the rest of the world. However, it is growing rapidly, with a significant demand being fueled by young consumers who are increasingly preferring home devices that are smart, connected and energy efficient. Says Gupta, “The current penetration of smart lighting in India is quite low and restricted to a niche urban audience mostly, as there is low understanding about the usage and applications of smart lighting in an average consumer’s daily life. We want to increase the adoption of smart lighting amongst consumers by creating awareness about its applications and usage in their homes. Post-pandemic, consumers are increasingly spending on gadgets that can make their life easier and experiences richer.” Tapping on these insights, Signify has recently expanded its connected lighting portfolio to include LED strips, battens, T Bulb, T Beamer, portable lamps and downlighters. With this campaign, the aim is to increase awareness about this range amongst consumers.

The festive season is very important for the lighting industry. In a country like India, with diverse cultures and religions, this season is jam-packed, and no festivity is complete without decorating homes with beautiful lights. Shares Gupta, “There couldn’t have been better timing to launch the campaign and acquaint our consumers with contemporary smart lighting options, befitting modern-day home décor needs. Additionally, for the upcoming festive season, we are expecting a positive response towards our Philips home decorative lighting range which includes pendants, chandeliers, table and floor lamps, amongst many other products. Currently, this range is exclusively sold at the Philips Smart Light hubs, but in the future, we will retail this range on online channels as well.”

