‘Our apps have democratised content space & brought out the cultural diversity of India’

Speaking at the Pride of India - South conference, Sharechat & Moj Chief Commercial Officer Ajit Varghese shared that the Sharechat ecosystem reaches 2/3rds of active internet users in South India

“We all know that ‘India’ is the new buzzword now and nationalism is a trend; but for us it is not a trend but our business,” Sharechat & Moj Chief Commercial Officer Ajit Varghese emphasised while speaking at the Pride of India - South conference organised by e4m on Friday in Bengaluru. He added, “We are the first Indian company to build from the ground-up, an AI-led system based on Indian languages.”

Varghese highlighted that the Indian cultural diversity was missing from the internet revolution in the initial one decade and most content was being created for the first 150-200 million users who were mostly English-speaking urbanites.

“With our apps Sharechat and Moj, we democratised the content space and brought out the cultural diversity of India,” he quipped.

Since he was speaking at the Pride of India - South edition, Vargehse shared that the Sharechat ecosystem reaches 2/3rds of active internet users in South India. GenZ and millennials form 80% of Sharechat and Moj’s users. 71% are in the 16-34 age group. 67% are urban residents. When it comes to penetration, traditional media is at 72% on an average, while for Sharechat & Moj, it’s 74%.”

He further debunked some myths about the tier 2 and below audience or as he calls it ‘Bharat’ audience. Sharing some data from pre-published reports, he noted that the Bharat audience is fueling demands across all premium categories including smartphones, luxury cars, and properties. This audience also has more affinity for news, food & drinks, health & fitness, and travel apps than the ‘India’ audience, he claimed.

Subsequently, on content trends, Varghese noted that while entertainment and fashion are the most popular, categories like finance, education, and DIY are showing sizable growth.

“There has been a 33% uptick in brand recall and 70% increase in brand awareness with our brand hashtag challenges,” he added.

Varghese concluded his presentation by noting that Sharechat live audio chat rooms are also getting great attention from brands as it gets lakhs of listeners together at one time.

“We are gearing up for a great future when it comes to content-led commerce space and unlocking India’s cultural diversity and content prowess. We have partnered with Flipkart for the next 18 months so people can purchase seamlessly while watching content and will continue to innovate in the space,” he wrapped up.









