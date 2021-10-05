Nykaa urges women to celebrate their roles as 'nayakas' of the world

Kahaani koi bhi ho, tum hi ho nayaka. The closing lines of Nykaa's latest brand film are a reverberation of its provenance - a reminder for every woman to embrace her place in the world and celebrate it. With a new film featuring six uplifting stories set to a powerful poetic narration, the brand applauds the indomitable endurance and quiet resolve that has been innate to women through time.

Speaking about the film, Shalini Raghavan, Group CMO at Nykaa says, “The story of every woman who imagines and discovers her life’s own narrative, needs to be told and celebrated. How a woman chooses to express herself is about heart and intuition and at Nykaa we will always be her champion. Through this film we reiterate this commitment to ignite her flight to be the nayaka of her own story.”

Tum Hi Ho Nykaa has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi of Good Morning Films and conceptualized by Abhijit Avasthi and team Sideways. Set to the haunting voice of Ila Arun, the film’s cinematographer is the celebrated Tetsuo Nagata. #TumHiHoNykaa will run across TV channels and digital platforms from October 4th onwards.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)