Nykaa Fashion appoints Janhvi Kapoor as its face

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand ecommerce fashion and lifestyle destination, has announced actor Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador.



“In an endeavour to have Janhvi’s influence and popularity now transcend to the world of fashion, the brand has deepened its relationship with the artist who will be seen in fresh new avatars as she expresses her unbridled love for all things fashion,” the company said.



Janhvi’s new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that attempts to showcase how the Nykaa experience, designed to be different for the beauty and fashion shoppers, is equally seamless across two separate apps.



In the earnest demeanour of someone who spends plenty of time on the two apps, Janhvi's excitement on spotting a few of her favourite products is palpable in this campaign film One Nykaa Two apps: Two apps, double the fun. Celebrating fashion on fleek, the film opens with Kapoor instantly spotting her favourite beauty and fashion picks and declaring that true fans never just use one app because with Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion, the curations, the offerings, the fun and the love multiplies.

Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa, and CEO Nykaa Fashion says, “Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering. I’m excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa Fashion.”



Janhvi Kapoor says, “My relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, I have always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy!”

