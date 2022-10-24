Nutella launches #NutellaWaliDiwali campaign

The brand has associated chef Vikas Khanna for the campaign

Nutella, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand of Ferrero, launched its new campaign ‘Nutella Wali Diwali’.

‘Nutella Wali Diwali’ is the first collaboration with the culinary community and with chef Vikas Khanna who has specially curated various desserts using Nutella for the festival of Diwali, the company said.

The main attractions of ‘Nutella Wali Diwali’ are ‘Nutella Karanji’, ‘Nutella Coconut Laddoo’, and ‘Nutella Barfi Paratha’ recipes specially curated by Chef Vikas Khanna.

These recipes and more are available on the “Nutella Diwali pack” via a QR code, which can be scanned to access the step-by-step procedure to make sweets using Nutella as a key ingredient

Speaking on the Campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are excited to collaborate with Chef Vikas Khanna for the ‘Nutella Wali Diwali’ campaign. This Diwali is about bringing savored desserts to our consumers with a Nutella twist and the specially curated innovative and delicious recipes using Nutella, can be made at home involving the entire family this festive season.”.

Chef Vikas Khanna commented, “Nutella is an iconic brand, loved by millions across the globe as well as in India. I have always loved the taste of Nutella and have been cooking with it all my life. I am extremely glad to have collaborated with the brand this auspicious occasion of Diwali. With this collaboration, I’m excited to curate Diwali special sweet recipes by offering a delicious twist to our favourite traditional Indian sweets using Nutella. I encourage all fans of Nutella to try out these recipes and make the festivities sweeter.”

#NutellaWaliDiwali is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.

