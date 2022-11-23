NSDC launches new brand identity with ‘Re-imagine Future’ positioning

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has unveiled its new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of ‘Re-imagine Future’ that reflects its commitment to the country’s skill development mission symbolised by various shareholders, including current and prospective skill students, trainers, industry partners, state and Central government ministries and departments and academia.

As a part of its go-to market strategy, the new brand and logo will represent the differentiated initiatives and programmes for skill development that enhance future ready skilled workforce hiring, adoption of futuristics skills through innovative models of skill development thus extending better livelihood opportunities for all.

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, said, that our new identity is purpose-driven and generates from a place where we want to develop NSDC into the world’s largest Phygital Skilling Platform — providing Lifelong Skilling and Digitally Verifiable Credentials to every individual. We believe Digital Micro Credentials provide convenient and affordable avenues to every individual to unleash their true potential. Digitally Verifiable credentials help employers to find trusted talent solutions for their sustainable competitive edge.

“Our strategy to deliver the above value, propositions, relies on two pillars of ‘Trust’ and ‘Discovery’. NSDC Digital helps individuals build their trust portfolio comprising Proof of Identity, Proof of Education, Proof of Skills, Proof of Work, and Proof of Reputation by aggregating the above attributes from sovereign registries, digitally verifiable credentials from trusted issuers, and self-credentials aggregated over blockchain platform ensuring trust and transparency through immutability. NSDC Digital helps individuals discover appropriate micro skill courses basis AI/ML enabled skill gap analysis. NSDC Digital also helps individuals discover Jobs/Apprenticeship/Entrepreneurship opportunities. NSDC Digital helps employers discover right talent solutions. NSDC Digital’s Trust and Discovery solutions are for global audience and NSDC International is the vehicle for engaging overseas stakeholders,” he further added.

