‘NFTs - the next big thing in real money gaming’

The e4m Game On summit saw an interesting panel discussion on the future of real-money gaming and the opportunities created by metaverse in this sector

As the world warms up to the idea of metaverse, all industries are looking forward to innovating and coming up with fresh solutions to cater to the advanced needs that the consumers will have in this parallel reality developed by the tech giants of the world. The real money gaming (RMG) industry, which is still quite young, is too excited about the prospects and opportunities that metaverse will bring in and is putting its bet on NFTs to push the growth of the sector in the metaverse.

An esteemed panel – including Minhaz Hazarika, Director - Digital Marketing, Gameskraft; Nalin Dhupia, Head of Digital Marketing, Octro Inc; and Amit Kumar, Head - User Growth & Retention, Hike; moderated by Alok Pandey, VP - Sales & Marketing, Xapads – discussed the future of real-money gaming during an insightful discussion at the e4m Game On summit on Friday evening.

As Pandey touched upon the topic of metaverse and its impact on the RMG industry, the other panellists also hinted at an exciting future that awaits all the stakeholders involved.

Minhaz Hazarika said, “Metaverse is like a pandora box. While it is in a nascent state, it looks quite promising. We are expecting a huge change in how real-money gaming is done with the metaverse coming into the picture.”

Further elaborating on this, Nalin Dhupia said, “I see the metaverse as a parallel world. In gaming, we already have a lot of social elements digitalised – be it the avatars or the tools and weapons. I see a big potential in the growth of this sector if we manage to create NFTs of these elements. These have to be unique, non-transferable and serve some real value to the players in the games. This will also increase the use of alternative payment methods in the gaming industry, be it cryptocurrency, or in fact, even the time players are spending on a particular platform.”

The panel also discussed in detail the retention strategy for players in the highly competitive industry of today.

Sharing more, Amit Kumar said, “There are three things that one needs to keep in mind when it comes to retaining the players. Firstly, it starts from a seamless onboarding process and continues with the regular monitoring of user behaviour. For example, if a player is repeatedly making a wrong move in a game, you need to inform and educate them about improving their game. Secondly, people tend to get bored of playing the same game again and again. You need to continuously improve your offerings and keep introducing differentiating features like leaderboards or new leagues. And thirdly, personalisation is key. You need to give a very personalised experience to your users be it via in-product communication and out of the product too.”

