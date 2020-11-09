Nestlé Milkmaid tells a sweet story of Diwali in new ad

The new TVC features Indian actress, Shruti Bapna, as a mother who encourages her son to join her in making homemade desserts

Nestlé Milkmaid’s new TVC talks about creating special moments with our loved ones to make Diwali special.

Diwali is a festival that has its essence rooted in getting together with friends and family, exchanging gifts and enjoying a variety of sweets together. Although celebrations this year may be different, the festive cheer of Diwali spent with family need not be subdued. Therefore, to spread a message of hope, Nestlé MILKMAID has launched a new TVC which highlights that even though this Diwali is not the same, it can certainly be made special.

Nestlé MILKMAID has a rich legacy of creating sweet stories through delicious homemade desserts across Indian households over the years. The brand takes this legacy one-step forward by helping people prepare sweets like GulabJamun, KajuKatli, Laddoo, Kheer and many more at home, thereby enabling everyone to “Apneyhaathonkeemithaas se banaye Diwali khaas”.

Commenting on the campaign, Vineet Singh, Director – Dairy, Nestlé India said “Diwali brings a special moment of bonding with family and friends. This Diwali, when each family may have their own unique way of celebrating, we are proud that with MILKMAID, each celebration can still be special. Cooking together during the lockdown brought families together. This Diwali, MILKMAID will help create many more such moments of creating sweet stories together at home. The new TVC captures this spirit of hope, positivity, inspiration and optimism. MILKMAID continues to offer multiple, easy to prepare recipes on www.milkmaid.in.”

The New TVC features Indian actress, Shruti Bapna, as a mother who encourages her son in an endearing way to join her in making lots of easy yet special homemade desserts for the family during Diwali celebrations.