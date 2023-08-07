'My Birthday Song': How Cadbury Celebrations hit the sweet spot between idea and tech
Nitin Saini, VP of Marketing at Mondelez International and Sukesh Nayak, CCO of Ogilvy India, let us in on the brand's latest AI-led campaign and the many learnings that came with it
When Mondelez International decided to leverage artificial intelligence, before it was even a buzzword in the marketing fraternity, little did it know how far this one little initiative would take the brand and Ogilvy India.
It was a standout for Ogilvy India at Cannes Lions 2022 where it bagged a Titanium Lion and went on to bag a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023.
For the uninitiated, back in 2020 Cadbury launched an AI-led advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to help local businesses that were affected during the pandemic.
Cut to 2023, it’s been slightly over a week that Mondelez and Ogilvy were back with yet another AI-led ad called the ‘My Birthday Song’ that focuses on the most fundamental aspect of the occasion: the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. The campaign allows the gifter to make their near and dear ones feel more loved by creating a customized #MyBirthdaySong, intricately woven with likings and shared memories of the giftee.
Another buzzword for marketers today is personalisation. And that is exactly what the brand wanted to strike with the campaign.
As Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez International says that consumer centricity is the cornerstone of all the work that the brand carries out. “We have been using digital effectively to scale data-driven marketing and build hyper-personalized experiences for our consumers. We call this Empathy@Scale,” he added.
The response to the campaign was equally encouraging. For instance, on the launch weekend alone over 20,000 songs were created by consumers and the campaign film received over 25 million views on social platforms in under a week.
The ‘Shahrukh Khan My Ad’ was one of the very first technologically advanced campaigns that the adland had seen, hence it also had a lot of takeaways for the brand and the agency while curating the next one.
Key Learnings
Saini shares that one of the key learnings for them was that AI when used correctly can do wonders in bringing the brand closer to its consumers. Tech has helped the brand address consumer insights and tensions to resolve in more imaginative ways.
“We believe that by authentically and effectively narrating a story and emotions attached to our brand, we strengthen our value proposition,” Saini added.
As much as tech became the hero for this campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India pointed out that the idea comes first, whether tech or non-tech led initiative. So while to some the learnings surrounded leveraging tech, to Nayak it was more around putting human problems and opportunities first, and then using technology to solve them. “Technology enables you to execute a very brave idea and empowers you to create personalisation at scale when needed, and not just for the sake of it,” he added.
Saini comes with a similar point of view and says that the idea is always the hero and technology the facilitator. “It is essential to have this clarity to ensure that the storytelling isn’t lost in the process of creating a high-tech engagement,” he mentioned.
Another crucial aspect, Saini adds, is to monitor and understand the target audience and their evolving behaviour. “AI can be leveraged to personalize campaigns for the consumers and predictive analysis can be used to predict consumer behaviour and trends which can help optimize marketing efforts.”
The brand believes in the test-and-learn method with novel technologies such as AI.
As for the ‘My Birthday Song’ is concerned, it did see some new aspects beyond just the campaign. As Nayak mentions, partnerships were an important part of the learning process. The team had on board technology partners Gan Studio and Uberduck for the campaign.
Among other learnings, Saini mentioned how the importance of customising experiences for consumers by co-creating with them and piquing their interest in collaboration, can actually help the brand build personal connections through digital channels.
As a piece of advice to marketers, Saini feels that marketers should go the extra mile because everyone is learning on the job and campaigns like Not Just a Cadbury Ad are a result of such a leap of faith taken by the team. “Lastly and most importantly, nothing trumps brand and consumer safety in the process of personalising @ scale,” he said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zendaya headlines new Lancôme campaign for Idôle EDP
The ad film has been directed by Jessy Moussalem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:47 AM | 1 min read
Lancôme recently launched its campaign # IdôleByLancome featuring Zendaya.
"Speaking to women across all communities and backgrounds worldwide, Lancôme presents a resolutely feminine campaign that sheds unprecedented light on the remarkable Zendaya. As the bold and fearless ambassador of Idôle, Zendaya personifies the modern spirit of the fragrance, radiating strength and determination. In a powerful film directed by Jessy Moussalem, a wild and poetic quest unfolds, capturing the raw emotions and intense energy of a movement led by Zendaya, extending far beyond her," said the company.
The launch campaign saw Lancôme strategically partnering with key opinion leaders across the country along with tapping into the Lancôme Idôle Tribe – a community of bold, fearless women across various genres who are trailblazers in their own right.
"Joined by three women from different directions and landscapes, they symbolize the impact of Idôle, uniting women worldwide and urging them to come together. Alone at first, they become an unstoppable force of change, conquering the world, and shaping a better tomorrow. This captivating campaign captures the very essence of Idôle - now is the time to join the ride, united together," said Lancôme in its press release.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dabur India seeking acquisition in D2C health/personal care space
CEO Mohit Malhotra announced the decision during a post-results Investors' Conference Call
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
Indian FMCG giant Dabur is looking to acquire a direct-to-consumer brand in the healthcare and personal care space, said its CEO Mohit Malhotra.
He made the disclosure during a post-results Investors' Conference Call. The acquisition, said Malhotra, will help Dabur increase its performance in the fast-growing premium segment and also strengthen its "urban play."
The FMCG major's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June 2023 was up 3.5% YoY. Its consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 11% and revenue growth stood at 13.3% in Q1FY24.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Bajaj Capital’s brand revitalization is to align with current market trends'
Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy Aabhinna Suresh Khare says the revitalization comes on the back of a digital transformation that the financial services market is seeing
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 7, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
Financial services company Bajaj Capital recently announced that it has partnered with DDB Mudra for a brand revitalization. According to the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy, Aabhinna Suresh Khare, this revitalization comes on the back of a digital transformation that the financial services market in India is seeing at the moment.
“We recognized the significance of staying ahead of the times and forging stronger connections with the target audience. By updating our visual identity, messaging, and strategy, we aim to align with current market trends and consumer preferences while preserving our established equity and core values,” Khare mentioned, as he elaborated on what was the trigger of this brand reform.
According to the Financial Services Global Market report 2023 by Business Research Company, the global market for financial services grew from USD 25,848.74 billion in 2022 to USD 28,115.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.8%. And the space continues to boom, with digitisation bringing in a surge in consumer demand.
Not so hunky dory
As pleasant this demand surge might sound to one, it actually also brings its own set of challenges. For instance, Khare shares that one of the key challenges for traditional financial services players are the fintech disruptors. “Fintech startups and tech giants are disrupting the traditional financial services landscape with innovative digital solutions,” he mentioned.
Khare also advised that established financial institutions must find ways to compete effectively with these agile and tech-savvy disruptors while maintaining their unique value proposition.
Another challenge arises when the ROI and attribution factors come into play. Khare says that marketers need to implement robust analytics and attribution models to gauge the impact of their campaigns accurately.
All of this begs the question, what can then be done to keep up with the digital trends that are shaping up in this industry. Khare’s mantra to this is something called ‘ADVANCE’.
The ‘ADVANCE’ model
He breaks this down and mentions that ‘A’ is for always staying curious, if one has to keep pace with the changes. “Embracing a curious mindset will keep you open to new ideas and receptive to emerging trends, giving you a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape,” he says.
‘D’ is for data-driven insights. Today, every modern marketer probably gulps ‘personalisation’ for breakfast, every morning. This is the era where consumers demand to be seen and heard, and hence, marketers get even more drawn towards personalising experiences for their consumers, to make them feel seen.
“By understanding customer behaviour and preferences through data-driven insights, you can optimise your marketing strategies, personalise campaigns, and make informed decisions to drive business growth,” Khare further explained.
‘V’ is for Value Innovation, to create a safe space where ideas are celebrated and experimentation is encouraged. According to Khare, embracing calculated risks and being willing to disrupt the status quo can lead to breakthroughs and novel marketing approaches that captivate one’s audience.
‘A’ and ‘N’ are for actively engaging and never stopping to learn, while ‘C’ stands for cultivating agility and ‘E’ is for experimenting and optimising.
The need for such mantras to become a part of every marketer’s playbook today rises all the more, since the younger generation is becoming a very important part of target audience across categories. If we were to speak of financial services, the youth now doesn’t just believe in earning wealth, it is very well aware of the importance of growing wealth and hence becomes a key TG for brands like Bajaj Capital.
Young guns in the play
Now, reaching out to an older target audience versus the youth can get tricky for marketers. For the youth, Khare shared that Bajaj Capital utilises digital at its maximum since that is where the youth mostly are. Be it a presence on social media or sharing success stories. “Through interactive content, webinars, and podcasts, we try to educate and empower the younger generation to make informed financial decisions,” he added.
The digital marketing plan for the brand also involves figuring out personalised financial solutions, millennial focussed messaging and collaborating with influencers.
However, there again exist a set of hiccups while putting these plans in place. The youth is a very volatile segment in the consumer pyramid. They are the easiest to mould and the toughest to gain trust and brand loyalty from.
Khare pointed out that there is a vast amount of information available on the internet that the younger generation can access. “This makes it even more essential for us to cut through the noise and provide relevant, concise,and valuable content to capture their attention effectively,” he said.
The Media Mix
Speaking of the brand’s media mix, Khare shared that while television advertising will be utilised to reach a broader audience, across different demographics, there will also be significant investment in digital advertising. This shall include targeted display ads, search engine marketing (SEM), social media advertising, and other online promotions to reach specific segments of the audience and measure campaign effectiveness.
Investments in print advertising will be more strategically driven, when there’s a need to reach a local or niche audience, Khare added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Can ONDC usher in a new dawn of D2C marketing?
Industry watchers believe that GoI's new initiative will cause a paradigm shift, leading to a thriving D2C ecosystem with empowered brands and customers
By Shantanu David | Aug 7, 2023 9:09 AM | 5 min read
While still in what could be termed its infancy, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is already growing by leaps and bounds since it was officially rolled out on 31st December 2022. As it gains momentum, marketers say the GoI initiative is expected to significantly change D2C marketing strategies in India.
According to the Press Information Bureau of India, as of 24th May 2023, ONDC has expanded over 236 cities of India and has approximately 36,000 sellers and over 45 network participants. According to the Ministry of Commerce, ONDC is flourishing with weekly 13K+ retail orders (avg.) and 36k+ mobility rides per day.
Potent Potential
According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Indian D2C market size was estimated at $55 billion in 2022. With an expected CAGR of 34.5 per cent during the 2022-2027 period, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that overall, ONDC has the potential to revolutionize D2C marketing in India by empowering brands and providing them with more opportunities for growth and success.
“ONDC empowers D2C brands by providing them with more control in e-commerce, reducing their dependency on a few e-commerce platforms. With ONDC, D2C brands can reach previously untapped markets and increase their visibility and consumer awareness across the country. This allows D2C brands to develop more targeted marketing strategies based on consumer preferences and behaviour, resulting in increased sales and customer retention,” she says.
Menaka Menon, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group points out that, as a platform ONDC is designed to level the playing field, more so for small businesses who typically take some time to ramp up their services.
“In the case of D2C brands, while this will definitely enable access to a larger customer base, whether the platform is geared to help them with the initial awareness and trial objectives with the specific target group they're catering to, remains to be seen,” she says, adding, “These brands have typically accessed their early adopters through digital & social media marketing, and getting initial trials and feedback is an important first step before enabling end user access at scale!”
Indeed, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India, believes that as ONDC scales both on reach and consumer adoption brands both big and small will benefit in multiple ways.
“Brands will be able to access consumers from anywhere – brands will be able to tap into markets earlier unserviceable due to distribution challenges. This in turn will also have an impact on the way a brand views its D2C marketing stack,” says Jacob, adding, “D2C brands that have an offline leg and who want to go omnichannel will also be in a position to power offline distribution partners with incremental business.”
Capital Gains
Taneja observes that ONDC has already attracted an impressive lineup of brands, including legacy brands, owing to the numerous advantages such as expanded reach, cost-effectiveness, data-driven insights, direct customer engagement, and adaptability.
The platform has onboarded players in the e-commerce, payments, and utilities sectors with partners as diverse as Amazon, PayTM, IRCTC (for rail passengers to purchase items) to hyperlocal brands. Just this past weekend, quick delivery app Dunzo entered the ONDC ecosystem with the aim of bringing on 20,000 sellers in food, grocery, pharma, and other essential categories over the next 45 days.
Jacobs asserts that another potential benefit of the ONDC is bringing down the CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) significantly as it’s helping you reach customers at scale.
“By leveraging buyer apps user base and targeting capabilities, the brands could have a significant advantage of precision targeting. The buyer side apps are also evolving on the marketing capabilities and have started working with brands on how they can help make their stores/catalogues more discoverable,” he says.
Categories such as electronics, fashion items, and smartphones, which are significant drivers of online sales across marketplaces, are yet to gain substantial traction on ONDC. Meanwhile, hyperlocal deliveries of food and grocery are experiencing the most traction, showcasing the platform's potential to cater to specific market needs and offer convenience to consumers.
“As ONDC continues to grow with more categories, brands, and sellers joining the platform, I foresee a diverse and thriving ecosystem catering to various consumer preferences and requirements,” says Taneja.
Takeaway
Highlighting the fact that there are several components that will go into establishing a cohesive open network for D2C in the country, with brands like Khadi having recently come on to ONDC, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India, says “This intermediary layer (between buyer side and seller side) is now completely disaggregated; there could be a lot of innovation happening, as different companies come up with different solutions to different aspects of the business. So, while it is early days, I think it's still a significant thing for a country like India, and will have an impact on the business.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhivery Q1: Net loss come down to ₹89.4 crore, revenue rises 10.5%
Revenue from services stood at Rs 1,930 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Delhivery Limited has reported Rs 1,930 Cr revenue from services in Q1 FY24. This is a growth of 11% YoY from Rs. 1,746 Cr in Q1 FY23 and up 4% sequentially from Rs. 1,860 Cr in Q4 FY23.
Losses reduced by 89% YoY to Rs. 25 Cr in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs. 217 Cr in Q1 FY23. Loss after Tax in the same period narrowed by 78% on YoY basis to Rs. 89 Cr in Q1 FY24 from ₹399 Cr in Q1 FY23 and by 44% on QoQ basis from Rs. 159 Cr in Q4 FY23.
“In Q1 FY24, we expanded capacity and network footprint in line with our growth expectations for H2 of FY24,” said Sahil Barua, MD and CEO of the company.
Revenue from Part Truckload services grew 34% YoY to Rs. 347 Cr in Q1 FY24 from Rs. 259 Cr in Q1 FY23 due to increased volumes. Part Truckload volumes grew 44% YoY to 343K tons in Q1 FY24 from 239K tons in Q1 FY23.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kajol turns 49: Brand journey of the evergreen star
Besides winning hearts in theatres, Kajol has created an everlasting impression in the brand world too
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 5, 2023 9:22 AM | 5 min read
One of the most loved names in the word of entertainment, Kajol has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. Making her debut with film Bekhudi in 1992, the actress has made a mark for herself essaying some of the most memorable and loved roles in Hindi cinema in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not just the film industry, Kajol has been a favourite among brands as well. And with each endorsement, the actress has embraced the opportunity to make a significant impact, not just on the brands she represented but also on the lives of people around her. She believed in choosing products that aligned with her values and ethics, making her journey of endorsements even more fulfilling.
On Kajol’s 49th birthday today, e4m rewinds her branding journey.
Olay
Kajol’s association with Olay began in 2010 when she was chosen as the face of the brand. As the brand ambassador, Kajol has appeared in advertisements and promotional campaigns for Olay products, including anti-aging creams, moisturizers and cleansers. Her authentic and relatable persona has resonated with consumers, making her a compelling advocate for the brand.
Knorr Soupy Noodles
Almost a decade back, Kajol endorsed Knorr Soupy Noodles. Her endorsements for the brand showcased the brand’s range of flavourful and easy to prepared noodle soups. Her partnership with the brand emphasised the brand’s commitment to providing delicious and convenient meals for people of all ages.
Whirlpool
Kajol started endorsing Whirlpool in the mid-2000s when she became the brand ambassador for the company in India. As the face of Whirlpool, Devgan was featured in various advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. Her warm and relatable personality added a touch of familiarity to Whirlpool’s communication, making the brand more appealing to consumers.
Tanishq
Kajol started endorsing Tanishq in 2000. Her elegance, grace, and timeless beauty made her a perfect fit for promoting Tanishq’s exquisite jewelry collections. During her collaboration with the brand, Devgan emphasised the significance of jewellery not just as adornments but as cherished heirlooms that hold emotional value for generations.
Joyalukkas
Kajol’s brand endorsement journey with Joyalukkas began in 2010 when she became the face of the brand. Through her partnership with Joyalukkas, Devgan conveyed the emotional value of jewellery and how it becomes a celebrated symbol of love, family and tradition. She appeared in many brand campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.
Alpenliebe
Almost two decades back, Kajol endorsed Alpenliebe, a renowned confectionary brand known for its caramel candies. Her playful and sweet personality perfectly complemented the brand’s positioning as a delightful and exciting candy brand.
Tata Indicom
In the same series, Kajol also endorsed Tata Indicom almost two decades back. During her association with Tata Indicom, Kajol conveyed the message of staying connected with close ones and the significance of reliable communication in modern life. Her credibility as a celebrity ambassador resonated with customers, making Tata Indiacom a trusted name in the telecom industry.
Lifebuoy
Kajol’s journey with Lifeboy began in 2010 when she became the brand ambassador. Her association with the personal care brand focused on spreading awareness about the importance of handwashing. Devgan’s popularity as an actress contributed to making Lifebuoy a trusted name in the personal care and hygiene segment.
Electrolux
Almost two decades back, Kajol was featured in advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators and other household products. Through her partnership with Electrolux, Devgan conveyed the message of modern living with advanced appliances.
McVitie’s
As the face of McVitie’s, Kajol was featured in various brand campaigns for the brand’s biscuits and cookies. Her warm and relatable persona added a touch of joy and delight to the brand’s communication, making it more appealing and exciting to the customers.
ITC Limited Charmis
In 2018, ITC relaunched its iconic brand Charmis with Kajol. A new TV campaign that captures the values and essence of the brand – ‘Achchaai Jo Chehre Par Nazar Aaye’ was rolled out to celebrate the goodness, painstakingly nurtured and instilled in children by every mother. The campaign recognised and celebrated the lessons best learned from mothers - ‘Maa ki Seekh’ and how they guide children to make the right choices as they navigate through the maze of life and respond to challenges and conflicts thrown up each day.
IGP
Almost three months back, Gifting platform IGP did a partnership with actress Kajol for their Mother's Day campaign. Kajol, known for her versatile acting and playing popular mom roles across films too, has a loving relationship with her children. She will be the face of IGP's Mother’s Day campaign to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fewer Friendship Day ads: Social media fatigue to blame?
With brands jumping onto the hype of creating ads and posts for every ‘special day’, the fatigue is now quite visible and hence the diminishing number of ad films, say experts
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 5, 2023 8:40 AM | 5 min read
Remember the iconic Friendship Day campaign by McDowell’s No.1 Yaari that took consumers on a rather emotional ride back in the days, reconnecting them with their close friends. Even top brands like KFC, Cadbury and Domino’s have in the past come out with ad films on Friendship Day, striking a chord with the young consumer base. However, surf for Friendship Day ad films today, and you are likely to find only a few. It’s just a day to go for the occasion, and a google search on ‘Friendship Day Ads 2023’, doesn’t quite throw up a lot of results.
So, are brands and marketers no longer looking at this day worth investing their marketing budgets anymore? Is the consumer sentiment shifting? Or is the economy playing its own game where marketers are shying away from advertising on every occasion that comes along?
Experts map the trend
The concept of friendship altogether is seeing a shift, according to Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India. “The trend we are noticing now is that friendship is being redefined. It is breaking out of the confines of what we think friendship is. Friendship now also comes as say a parent-child friendship or even friendship with your pet. This further provides a larger canvas on which brands can play on,” he said.
However, he also feels that simply rolling out an ad just because it is Friendship Day is not the right way forward and clients are realising that. “It is really important for a brand to own that particular Friendship Day. It needs to add more meaning and relevance to what the brand stands for at that moment,” Ohri added.
Take a trip back to say late 2000s. There was no social media hype as such and brands were not constantly visible to consumers across every touchpoint and platform. Hence, on occasions like Friendship Day, Valentine’s Day or the likes of it, it seemed like a nice opportunity to convey a message or remain connected with consumers.
Now, however, is a time where social media rules and brands are present everywhere all the time, quite literally. Thus occurs the diminishing number of such occasion-based ads. Like Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia and Chairman - BBH India, mentions that there is now a social media fatigue. “Brands have calendars, they are pushing out content almost on a daily basis, versus earlier when they would wake up once in a while on say a Friendship Day or a Valentine’s Day to push out content.”
In this scenario, where there’s in any case so much content by brands around friendships, relationships etc, a special Friendship Day ad today might not add much value, mentioned Sinha.
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, also believes that with brands jumping onto the hype of creating ads and posts for every ‘special day’, the fatigue is now quite visible and hence the diminishing number of ad films.
Infectious Advertising’s CEO and Managing Partner Nisha Singhania believes that this kind of content marketing is undergoing quite a change. “I think brands now are getting very specific with these ‘days’ and choosing the ones that resonate with their brand philosophy and their target audience,” she added.
Goyal seconds this, and says that clients have actually now figured out whether or not a Friendship Day ad is at all relevant to them as a brand.
Many experts feel that amid economic headwinds, the client side is getting more and more clear on where they want to allocate heavier budgets and where they need to allocate resources to maintain a hygienic flow of content.
With so much of conversation nowadays around the slow economy, one might wonder whether that could be a factor why brands and marketers are being a little hesitant on investing big on every special occasion. However, Goyal believes that is far from true. “It depends on which side of the newspaper you read. Economy is booming, and that does not concern these investments,” he mentioned.
Those who bucked the trend
This year, from the very few ads that actually came out depicting friendship, the tonality was majorly towards a humorous and quirky side. Be it Licious getting a King, Clown and Colonel in one ad or be it Pepsi roping in stand up comic Zakir Khan to warn about the ‘friendzone’, brands this year decided to tickle their consumers with their ads.
https://youtube.com/shorts/lRCYKPa7wp4?feature=share
The ad gurus feel that the tone of such ads actually depends majorly on what the brand wants to represent. To this, Sinha added that it might actually also be because the brand wants to stand out. “There could be an assumption that funny and humorous stuff relatively get more attention than serious stuff,” he mentioned.
Goyal however says that if a brand makes a quirky controversial ad (for instance, two men kissing) it makes headlines. Later, it returns to say sorry. “But nine out of 10 such brands were looking for controversy,” he added.
All in all, one can only wait as this is just the beginning of the festive season. Controversies are probably set to make their way into the brand world soon enough!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube