Muscle & Strength India becomes Official Nutrition Partner of Odisha FC

Muscle & Strength India, a retailer of fitness supplements & nutritional products, has announced that they are the Official Nutrition Partner of Odisha FC for upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22.

Through this association, the Odisha FC players will now have access to the high quality nutrition supplements and whey proteins to assist their bodies to cope with the rigorous training sessions as they prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, the company said.

Speaking on the association, Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India, said “We are proud to extend our expertise to Odisha FC and supporting their nutritional requirements to help them in continued success for the season. The players are training out there and gearing up to put on a great game for all of us. We wish the team all the best for the upcoming season and hope to have an extremely successful collaboration. With this association, our objective is to further build a broader consumer base and offer the brand’s wide range of products across the country.”

Odisha FC's Commercial Manager Yash Chugh said, "We are thrilled to have Muscle & Strength India on board as our official nutrition partner. We, at Odisha FC, place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. Our players have always been our topmost priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us and we look forward to a fruitful partnership."

