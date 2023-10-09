Much-awaited 'BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023' announced

The inaugural edition of BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023 is scheduled to be held this December in New Delhi

How often have you witnessed senior colleagues at your organisation getting acknowledged for their work, while you as a young security professional in the industry got shadowed out? Does your work speak volumes but you lack the recognition you deserve? Is the leader in you unable to settle for anything less? If you said yes to these questions, it is a sign that this article is for you!

“If you are a security leader under the age of 40 - here's a big announcement for you! Sometimes, motivation is all you need, and what’s better than taking a plunge towards your goals. Don’t worry; your time is here!

With the grand success of BW Security World Conclave & Excellence Awards held in September, the year 2023 marks a significant milestone in the world of security with yet another launch of the inaugural edition of the BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023. The event is scheduled to be held in December this year in New Delhi.

Get ready for the first-ever 40 under 40 security awards in India. The Theme of the event is “Recognising Future Masters of the Indian Security Sector,” which will be hosted by BW Security World, an esteemed community of BW Businessworld – is India’s largest & most respected business magazine, and also pioneer in organising conferences and events.

Who all can Nominate?

Professionals in the field/role/segment of security can nominate themselves or a deserving candidate. Eg. Private Security Co./Agencies, CyberSecurity, Fire & Safety, Electronic Security, Physical Security / Digital Security, Healthcare & Hospital Security, Banking & Fraud, Risk Management & Consultant, Forensics, Corporate Security, Tech-Savvy Firms or related.

About the Awards

A chance for emerging talent! ‘BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023’ are designed to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of young professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the field of security. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape where security threats are ever-present, these awards sought to honour those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, leadership, and expertise in safeguarding our digital and physical environments.

The esteemed occasion will encompass keynote presentations, panel discussions, and culminate with the awards ceremony. ‘BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023’ is set to unite visionary leaders and authorities who have left a profound imprint on the security sector. Apart from esteemed corporate luminaries, notable government officials, diplomats, and high-ranking security personnel of India, this distinguished gathering will also be attended by representatives from prominent organisations, alongside the industry’s most esteemed luminaries, enhancing its grandeur to extraordinary levels.

The forthcoming prestigious event is poised for substantial growth in terms of branding, networking, engagement, and outreach. It presents an optimal platform for suppliers to gain knowledge, spotlight their products and services to occupiers, acquire efficient solutions, and establish connections with influential decision-makers spanning all levels, all within a unified venue. This gathering will bring together India’s foremost solution providers, catalysts of change, and the most innovative thinkers, converging to strategise and reshape the security industry, promising a brighter future.

The Award Nominees will be judged on the following ‘Parameters’.

Leadership Skills

Small/Large Impact In The Security Industry

Contributions Made To The Fraternity (Work/Skills/Other)

Goal-Oriented and Executionist

Innovative & Strategic Thinking (Ability to bring new idea to the table)

Problem-solving Abilities / Solution-oriented Mindset

Notable Successes and Achievements As A Young Leader

If you check all of these boxes, then what are you waiting for, Click here to nominate yourself - fill in the details before the opportunity ends!

Early Bird Offer: Applicable till October 25, 2023

Last Date to Nominate (No Offer): November 30th, 2023

(Stay updated to receive any notification regarding an extension of deadline using the given contact details below)

Meet the distinguished ‘Jury’ of BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, who are the visionaries, successful entrepreneurs and trailblazers in the security domain or related.

Esteemed Co-Jury Chair

MAJ. MANJIT RAJAIN, Founder & Global Chairman, Tenon Group of Companies, RAJEEV SHARMA, Country MD, G4S Corporate Services (India)

Jury Members

ANNURAG BATRA, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief. BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, DAKSHA BHARDWAJ B.Arch, AllA-Architect, Environment Planner & Interior Designer Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj, Vedic Research Foundation, HARSH WARDHAN, CEO, BW Security World, Former Group MD, G4S, CEO Securitas, RUPAL SINHA, President, BVG India, SAURABH BAREJA, Director, Global Physical Security, Concentrix, CAPT. RAJESH SHARMA, Head-FM, Administration, Hospitality & Security, HDFC, SHIKHA SAXENA, Author, Founder & CEO,Inspiring Mantras, CAPT. R. JOHN ROBERT, Head of Corporate Security, VFS Global, COL. KANWAL KISHORE, Head of Security, Jio World Centre, MAJ. VASHITA MEHRA (RETD), CPP, PSP, PCI CSP, CATS Director – Global Security Manager India and SE Asia, Marsh & McLennan, MAN MOHAN SAHI, DGM and CSO, Hero MotoCorp, MOHIT CHOPRA, Vice President, BW Businessworld

40 Winners will be awarded by India’s top security leaders at a prestigious physical awards ceremony in December, 2023.

WHY TO ATTEND BW SECURITY AWARDS?

Join us in becoming a part of the momentous BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, where unparalleled business and networking opportunities await. This event serves as a nexus for learning, reconnecting, and discovering fresh ideas and technological solutions from the foremost minds in the security industry. Embrace the chance to expand your knowledge, gain career recognition, and amplify your professional journey. Showcase and launch your innovative, cost-effective, cutting-edge, and dependable security products and services to a receptive audience. Experience heightened brand exposure and visibility through the extensive BW platforms. Engage with esteemed leaders from the security fraternity who participate as jury members, speakers, panellists, and delegates.

The pinnacle of this event is the prestigious jury-driven awards night, where excellence is celebrated in grand style. This event promises an exceptional opportunity to advance your career, connect with industry leaders, and make a lasting impact in the world of security. Grab the Opportunity before it ends!

To know more, visit: https://bwevents.co.in/bwsecurityworld/40-under-40-awards/

Do follow the BW Security World LinkedIn page to stay updated and become a part of the prestigious security community.

Contact Information

For Nominations and Registrations, contact Shailesh Pal, +91 8279478154, shailesh@businessworld.in

For Speakership Opportunity and other details of the event, contact Shilpa Chandel, +91 9958693775, shilpa@businessworld.in

