Mindshare wins 17 Gold metals, Agency of Year Award at Impact Digital Influencer Awards

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Dec 1, 2022 11:14 AM  | 1 min read
Mindshare bagged ‘Agency of the Year’ award at the recently held Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022. The global media and marketing services agency also walked away with 17 Gold metals across categories for their impactful campaigns.

Mindshare won Gold for its Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming for its client Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in the Best FMCG Campaign category. It also won a Gold for ‘Making the In The Making’ campaign for Instagram under the Best Platform - Specific Content Campaign category.

Continuing its winning spree, the agency bagged another Gold for PepsiCo India’s campaign under the Best Food and Beverages category, and for Brooke Bond 3 Roses - Idhu Namma Tea campaign for Brooke Bond and ‘Accha Muh, Acchi Baat’ campaign. Yet another gold came for Pepsodent for HUL.

The agency has also won silver and bronze for some of its other impressive campaigns.

Impact Digital Influencer Awards celebrates brands, agencies and individuals for their influencer-driven content. This was the second edition of the awards.

