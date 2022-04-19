Millet-based startup Wholsum Foods onboards Anushka Sharma as investor

Anushka Sharma has come onboard as the strategic partner at Wholsum Foods. As part of this partnership, Anushka will also be the brand ambassador for flagship brand Slurrp Farm, and all future brands Wholsum Foods will launch as it grows to become a house of brands.



Speaking about the partnership, Anushka Sharma said, “I’ve always believed you are what you eat – real, wholesome, sustainable food choices go a long way in setting the tone for a healthy and happy life. It’s a realization that hit home even harder after I became a mother – I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly. At the heart of this mission are millets, an ancient hardy grain packed with nutrients, making it good for us and good for the planet. Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India’s rich heritage of millets, and enable today’s generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come.”



Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEOs of Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd said, “Ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Anushka Sharma on board with us as we take millets to the world. The partnership is an important milestone as we build Wholsum Foods into a house of brands that makes food better for us and for the planet.”

