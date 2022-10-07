Megha Nair, Anindya Ray bag Client Lead of the Year honour

It's not an easy job to represent the client's interests in the best possible way while also being the face of the agency.



The professionals who have managed to pull off this fine art of balancing client and agency interests need all the adulation. That's why, at the 6th edition of the e4m Media ACE awards, the exchange4media Group felicitated some of the top client leads in the Indian advertising and marketing space.



Megha Nair, Vice President (digital media planning), Carat India and Anindya Ray, Sr. Vice President at Lodestar UM, shared the top honours. Dipika Bhasin, EVP - Planning & Growth at Carat India, was the first runner-up and Asmita Reelkar, Vice President at PHD India, OMD, was the 2nd runner-up.

