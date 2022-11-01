McDonald's India introduces Nestlé KitKat range of treats

McDonald’s India West & South – owned and operated by Westlife Development Ltd. – has teamed with Nestlé KITKAT to launch a range of treats and beverages - KITKAT McFlurry, KITKAT Sundae and KITKAT Frappe. The collaboration has now entered the McDonald’s India (West & South) menu.

Arvind R.P., Director - Marketing and Communications at McDonald’s India West and South said, “We are delighted to associate with Nestlé KITKAT to launch the new range of treats for millions of Nestlé KITKAT and McFlurry lovers. With these innovations, we aim to meet the diverse taste preferences of our customers. We believe that these scrumptious treats and the frappe made with Nestlé KITKAT will be a tempting surprise for all our customers, this festive season.”

Rupali Rattan, Head-Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “We are excited to be associated with McDonald’s India and are extremely thrilled to give McFlurry and Nestlé KITKAT fans an innovative and delicious experience. The partnership was right given both are well-loved brands and a way to inspire people to continue to enjoy their breaks this festive season.”

Saurabh Makhija, Head Nestlé Professional, Nestlé India said, “We see this as a great collaboration between two powerful brands – Nestlé KITKAT and McDonald’s India. It is in line with our approach to make Nestlé brands omnipresent, through in-home and out of home business. This is truly a great example of two wonderful teams from Nestlé and McDonald’s coming together and co-creating winning applications to delight our consumers.”

McDonald’s desserts offer the best indulgence and never fail to please. Customers can now enjoy the newly launched range at McDonald’s kiosks and outlets in West and South India. The KITKAT McFlurry, KITKAT Sundae and KITKAT Frappe are available in dine-in, McDelivery App, take-out and Drive-Thru.

