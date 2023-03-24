Mayank Agarwal and Joy Bhattacharya discuss love for pizza in new EatFit ad

The exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held tomorrow, 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am. Fancode WebEngage and ABP News are the Co-Powered by Partners for the summit while the Co-Gold Partners are DoubleVerify, Pepper Content & Torc ai.

Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.

Many esteemed speakers will be a part of the conference tomorrow at the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai edition 2023. The keynote address at the conference will be delivered by a spokesperson representing a brand with the iconic tagline - The Complete Man. Representing the lifestyle division of the group - Sunil Kataria, CEO - Lifestyle Division, Raymond Group will speak at the conference on The Story of ‘The Complete Man’.

Another key speaker at the conference will represent a brand that disrupted the way how India buys and rents furniture. As their website says “Life can be a ‘bed of roses’ (if the bed is from Pepperfry)”, echoing the brand values Ambareesh Murty, Co-founder and CEO, Pepperfry will share insights in a fireside chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media.

We live in an instant era - from our messages to our deliveries - we need everything to be faster than 5G. Why should our grocery delivery be slow? Our next speaker is the co-founder of an e-commerce brand that has disrupted the way India buys groceries. Sharing with us this story of market disruption will be Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder & CEO, Zepto who will talk about Zepto: Revolutionizing The Way India Shops Groceries Online.

When our next Co-founding speaker was told that “Millet snacks can be healthy AND tasty? Impossible!”, she replied with “Challenge accepted.” and turned the love for Millets into a mission. Born out of the dream to reinvent millets, the brand today is a part of the Tata brands roster. Sharing more brands insights on the brand story at the summit will be Rasika Prashant, Co-founder & CMO, Tata Soulfull and speak on Tata Soulfull: Reviving Goodness With Taste, Health & Agility.

The summit will witness a mix of impactful stories of new-age brands and also the giants in their respective categories. Our next speaker will be representing an FMCG giant - Britannia Industries- which is one of India's leading food companies with a 100-year legacy and annual revenues in excess of Rs. 9000 Cr. Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries will be sharing cognizance on ‘Insightful Storytelling With Agile Marketing’.

Our next speaker comes from a brand that claims of leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands. Being a brand that most Indians remember and cherish, and one that has delivered iconic brand communication for its sub-brands over time, Mondelez empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. At the summit, Nitin Saini, VP - Marketing, Mondelez India will be speaking about ‘How Mondelez India Marries Ideas & Technology For Brand Building?’

The next brand making its presence felt at the summit is another FMCG biggie. Loreal, for more than 110 years, has devoted energy and competencies solely to one business: beauty. Their mission has been to offer all women and men on the planet the best of beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety and responsibility. Gaurav Anand, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L’Oréal India will speak about ‘The Future of Marketing with Consumer Data.’

In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that are shying away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. To take us through the enormous opportunities that can emerge by marrying Human creativity and AI, Pawan Rochwani, Head of Brand & Partnerships, Pepper Content will speak about ‘Content ROI With & Beyond Generative AI’.

AI has revolutionized the advertising industry by enabling marketers to deliver personalized, targeted, and relevant ads to consumers. AI-powered advertising solutions use machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data on consumer behaviour, preferences, and demographics to predict and target ads to the right audience at the right time and place. To share some case studies of ‘Many Industry Firsts With VI Ads’, Rohit Verma, Chief Executive Officer, TorcAI will speak at the summit.

Conversational commerce is transforming the way consumers interact with businesses, allowing them to shop, order, and pay for products and services through messaging and chatbot technologies. No more clunky websites, no more frustrating phone calls - just natural language conversations with brands they love. Sharing more on ‘End of Broadcasting, Beginning of Conversations’ will be Tamanna Dhamija, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Convosight.

Gone are the days of Mad Men-style marketing, where creative ideas were enough to win over customers. Today, marketing is as much about technology as it is about creativity. The rise of MarTech (Marketing Technology) has given birth to a new generation of marketers who are just as comfortable with code as they are with the copy. To share more insights on ‘Rise of the MarTech EXPLORERS & Insights From the State of MarTech In India’ joining the summit will be Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India.

In today's highly competitive business world, understanding your customers has never been more critical. In fact, the success of your business largely depends on your ability to decode profitable customers and meet their needs effectively. This is where consumer intelligence comes into play. Let us welcome on stage Mr Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder, Profitwheel to share more details on ‘Decoding Your Profitable Customers With Consumer Intelligence’

Another fireside chat will witness Deepak Saluja, Head of Marketing, ICICI Securities in conversation with Keyur Dhami, VP - Consumer Success, WebEngage to discuss How Futuristic CMOs are Building the Right Martech Stack and how the handshake between technology and marketing for legacy businesses has been getting stronger with Marketing Leaders becoming more and more tech-savvy.

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023.

