Ex-Blackstone India MD Mathew Cyriac invests in MyySports, joins as Co-founder

Mathew Cyriac, former Director & Co-Head of Private Equity in India at The Blackstone Group, has invested $2million in MyySports. Cyriac is an existing Board Member and now joins as a Co-Founder. He is also the founder of Florintree Advisors.

Saurav Banerjee, founded MyySports in 2021. It is a sports-tech start-up, which through its App provides simple creator tools allowing millions of sports lovers to create, socialise and monetise their content. MyySports has recently acquired a gaming company, MyyHashstash.

Mathew Cyriac, Co- Founder and Director, MyySports, said, “India is at the cusp of a digital revolution with 1 Bn smartphones in the hands of the people. MyySports enables capturing and socialising the sporting journey of every sports enthusiast. With its unique offering, MyySports is all set to capture the large sports community on its digital platform. I am pleased to partner with Saurav on this exciting journey.”

Saurav Banerjee, Founder, MyySports, commented, “I am extremely happy to have Mathew as a Co-Founder. He is a prolific investor with an unbeatable track record and has over five investments in the Sports sector. MyySports will gain immensely from his vast experience. A warm welcome on behalf of the entire MyySports team.”

