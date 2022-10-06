Shishir Hattangadi joins MyySports as President, Distribution & Alliances

Shishir Hattangadi has joined MyySports, a sports-tech start-up, as President, Distribution & Alliances.

“He brings a wealth of Sports experience to MyySports. He believes that MyySports is for the ‘wooden spoon’ sportspersons and will create an equal opportunity platform for talent to be discovered and for top players to go from ‘Streetlights To Floodlights’,” said the company.

Shishir is leading the charge on promotion and broadcasting the 4th Street Child World Cup taking place in Doha this October. The event is organised by Street Child United, a UK-based non-profit, on the sidelines of FIFA.

MyySports is the Official Global Streaming Partner and all the matches across 11, 12 and 15 October will be streamed LIVE on the MyySports App. As the street children across the world are getting ready to take centre stage, celebrity support is pouring in for them. Amongst others, veteran sports Presenter, Charu Sharma, Former Indian Cricketers, Roger Binny and Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Actor, Author & Food Blogger, Kunal Vijaykar, Singer, Kailash Kher, Actor, Aditya Lakhia, Founder & Managing Partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, Rajiv Luthra, Co-founder of Radio Mirchi & Times OOH Media, AP Parigi have cheered the Indian team.

MyySports has launched a unique campaign to promote this initiative: ‘Bhangra Football’. Football in different parts of the world takes on characteristics of that particular culture or style of play. Brazilian or ‘Samba’ football has flair, audacity and a range of jaw-dropping ball skills. Spanish football is called Tikitaka Football, and the Italian’s dogged defence style is called the Catenaccio.

