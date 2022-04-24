Mango launches campaign with Kiara Advani, new brand ambassador in India

Mango, along with Myntra, has announced actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador in India.

Kiara will endorse the Spring-Summer-22 collection and the campaign will be visible across regions and mediums.

The campaign will be promoted extensively across digital mediums, including social media.

The 57-second ad campaign, titled, ‘enjoying the bloom’, showcases Kiara enjoying the bounties of summer while wearing bright and colourful ensembles that reflect the flowers and the mood of the season. She is seen enjoying her day out at a flower garden, lush with the season’s blooms and is comfortable, happy and confident – characteristic of a woman dressed in Mango.

Speaking on the occasion, Advani, said, “I’m delighted to be representing Mango, which is one of my personal favourites. I strongly relate to the brand and its philosophy and the new summer collection is an ode to women who are carefree and like to enjoy the seasons with conforming ensembles. As such, I believe, my attitude and style syncs well with the brand’s own and I look forward to being a link between the brand and its audience.”

Speaking about the association, Vishal Anand, Senior Director, Myntra said, “Kiara’s established presence has the potential to pull audiences across the nation and influence people with her sartorial choices. She is a reigning style icon of the country; her fan base is growing by the day.”

Daniel Lopez Garcia - Head of expansion and Franchises, Board of Director, Mango, stated: “The new Mango Spring-Summer 2022 campaign captures the essence of summer blooms perfectly. The designs have been created by adopting the current trends, while leaving room for personal expression among women in the age group of 18-45. With Kiara onboard, we are confident of strengthening our presence further and reaching our target audience, which is also the actor's core audience.”

