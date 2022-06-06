Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace

The cricketer has also become a shareholder of the company

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been roped in to be the brand ambassador and shareholder in Garuda Aerospace.

About his association with Garuda, M S Dhoni said, "I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, "I've always been an Ardent Admirer of Mahi Bhai & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true" said Agnishwar.

He added by saying "Mahi Bhai is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better.” "Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian Drone Ecosystem & is firmly on the path to become India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn Start-up" concluded Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

Equipped with 300 drones & 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

