Madison TurnT marks one year of UPLIVE

Madison TurnT, the activation a unit of Madison World completes one year of its virtual digital experience platform, UPLIVE. In the last year, UPLIVE has successfully delivered and executed 75 plus events including Webinars, Townhalls, Press Meets, Conferences, Award Shows, Product Launches, Quarterly Result Meets, etc. These Uplive events have been conducted for clients like Maxlife Insurance, VIVO, Dr. Reddy, ITC HDFC bank, Karam, Marico, Himalaya, HDFC ERGOand many more. The UPLIVE platform is not just a digital platform, but plays an integral part of the new customer experience in a post-Covid world.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the team at Madison TurnT created a ‘WAR ROOM’ which brought the teams’ right from Operations to Client Service across the country to come together under one roof. In the prolonged war room sessions, each team member participated actively to bring about innovative ideas and suggestions which paved the way to launch UPLIVE.

The UPLIVE platform, gives the end-user, a wholesome experience that connects with the audience and customers instantly. The team of experts use Omni-channels to optimize the entire brand journey across platforms. With a blended hybrid module, the UPLIVE platform guarantees to create ROI, by delivering a complete visualization of the big picture, taking everything into account to impact a customer’s experience.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, “While the pandemic brought with it challenges, the Madison TurnT team rose up to the challenge to bring alive a platform that paved the way for events to be conducted during the pandemic. Through UPLIVE, the team helped existing clients conduct product launches and interact with their customers while everyone was under a lockdown.”

Says Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison, “I’m proud of the team as they rose to the challenge and created a platform for clients conducting complex virtual events, while executing them with ease. Over the year, the team has worked tirelessly to ensure smooth and successful events ensuring we cater to every minute detail of a brief giving the end user a complete experience of a virtual event, while at home.”

Snippets of the Uplive events done by Madison Turnt can be viewed on: https://youtu.be/BduOX7MPdLgy

Madison TurnT is a unit of Madison OOH having clients such as Max Life Insurance, Asian Paints, Pidilite, Raymond, PhonePe, Uber, VIVO, ITC, Dabur, Diageo and many more. Madison TurnT has recently won an award for the successful use of CSR activities for BTL activations – RWCS activations for Max Life at the 9th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards 2019. Madison TurnT and Madison OOH are a part of Madison World, India’s leading homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

