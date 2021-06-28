Madison Media named Media AOR for MP Birla Cement

Madison Media has announced that Birla Corporation Limited has appointed the Agency as their Media AOR for M.P. Birla Cement. The agency will handle ATL responsibilities for the brand. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Platinum Media, a unit of Madison World, based out of Kolkata.

Founded in 1919, the M.P. Birla Group is amongst the largest industrial houses in India and a leading player in the cement industry. The company has a strong presence in Northern, Central and Eastern India. M.P. Birla Cement has 10 plants across the country with an installed capacity of 15.5 million tons. The plants have access to the latest technology, infrastructure and rank among the most advanced in the country. With its primary business in cement, the company also has a significant presence in the jute goods industry as well.

On their partnership with Madison Media, Suvadip Ghosh Mazumdar, Vice President, Marketing of MP Birla Cement says,“We have travelled a distance in the last few years with launching and establishing brand MP Birla Cement. However, this is a continuous process with a new set of challenges every year. We welcome Madison to partner us in our next leg of growth”

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “We’re proud to be associated with one of the country’s largest cement manufacturer for their media requirements. We look forward to a great partnership.”

Says Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President, Madison Media Ace &Platinum, “Our integrated media strategy encompassing a rationalized mix of TV/Print/Activation/OOH that is needed to elevate the heritage brand was well-received by all at M.P. Birla Cement. We are extremely excited and proud to welcome M.P. Birla Cement into Madison World and look forward to cementing a perfect partnership with them in the years to come.”

Madison Media, India’s largest home-grown diversified Media Agency tops New Business Charts for 2020 in both Comvergence and Recma. The agency also scored A+ in Recma’s Comp pitches for 2020 and a Dominant in Recma’s qualitative ranking for 2020. Madison Media last year was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World. It is also the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020, Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 200 awards since 2019.

Madison Media also continues to handle media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others.

Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication Agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

