Livspace launches mega marketing campaign to reach homeowners in 15 Indian cities

Livspace, India and Southeast Asia’s largest home interiors and renovation platform, launched a campaign titled “Don’t try this at home.” This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of living in a well-designed home fitted with quality material, hardware and accessories. To market the campaign, Livspace has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, as an associate sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company will also use high-impact digital channels and a mix of video, static and audio formats for maximum impact. The campaign is expected to reach over 60 million people in 15 Indian cities in a span of 60 days. The target cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and recently launched markets Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Conceptualized by Mumbai-based TILT Brand Solutions, the campaign will feature six short brand films. The films are a humorous showcase of people doing everyday things in their home—like watching TV, cooking in the kitchen or storing clothes in the wardrobe—but due to poor design, they have to perform “stunts” to get these tasks done. The company’s internal data shows that the majority of its customers are new homeowners and hence they are undertaking home interiors for the first time. In the case of choosing the wrong service providers, the toll on daily life is high for all members of the family as they have to keep adjusting to poor design. With Livspace, consumers can opt for professional home interiors with efficient design and a 10-year warranty. The brand also promises on-time delivery along with transparent pricing.

Speaking about the campaign, Kartikeya Bhandari, Chief Marketing Officer at Livspace said, “As market leaders, Livspace is focused on creating the organised interiors category in all its launched cities and countries. It’s our constant endeavour to introduce more and more homeowners to a professional way of getting home interiors done. This time, we have taken our brand promise of high quality and efficient design and presented it through the “Don’t try this at home” campaign. The narrative is also timely as many people have spent months cooped up at home and have started noticing the inconveniences caused by poor design.” Adding his thoughts on the partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Kartikeya mentioned, “IPL has always been a great platform for brands to present their narrative and with this season having kicked off, we at Livspace believe this is a great opportunity to reach a large audience and inspire them to improve their daily lives at home with interiors from Livspace.”

Commenting on Livspcase’s campaign, Adarsh Atal, Director - Creative and Content at TILT Brand Solutions said, “As a brand, Livspace strongly believes that great interior design is not just about the way things look. It's also about function. Taking a leap forward from our previous campaign that dealt with 'Living with design flaws', this time around, we decided to emphatically warn people about the implications of living in a poorly designed home. 'Don't try this at home' is our tongue firmly-in-cheek way of telling people not to try stunts at home and try Livpsace to discover the joy of smart design.”

The Indian home renovation industry has observed tremendous growth over the last few years and the organised sector is occupied by some key players with Livspace being the largest and fastest-growing brand in the space. Last month, the company announced its expansion to four new cities as well as launched India’s largest experience center for home design in Bangalore in January 2020.

