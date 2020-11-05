Limelight-e4m webinar: ‘Creating seamless digital experiences with right CDN technology’

The panellists today will deliberate upon the question of delivering an enhanced viewer experience in a reliable manner

A webinar organized by the exchange4media group in collaboration with Limelight Network is to be held on November 5, 2020. It will see industry professionals address the question of ensuring an enhanced viewer experience in a quick, reliable, and a secured fashion. The topic of the discussion is ‘Broadcasters and Publishers creating seamless digital experiences using the right CDN technology’.

The panel will feature Aditya Agarwal, Head - Digital Technology, ABP Network; Akhil Mudgal, Head - DevOps , The Indian Express; Anil Ayroor, COO, Flowers TV; Badari Prasad S, Technical Head, TV9; Dinesh Oak, Technology, Sakal Media; Gunjan Jaswal, Head of Product and Tech, iTV Network; Imthiyas P.K., Chief Digital Officer, MediaOne; Nischal Maheshwari, Head – IT, India Today Group; RD Bhatnagar, CTO, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Sarbani Bhatia, Sr. Vice President, IT, Dainik Jagran; Vimal Gupta, Group Head-IT & Infra, HT Media, and Owais Baba, Regional Head, Limelight Networks

The discussion will be moderated by Faisal Kawoosa, Founder, techARC. It will touch upon several issues such as the transformation ushered in by digital in the broadcasting and publishing industry, the impact of COVID-19, the role of complementary CDN (Content Driven Network) technology, pain points of consumers, cause of these pain points, and elements behind deciding investment, among other things.

The discussion will start at 5pm.