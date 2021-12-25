LG Electronics urges everyone to follow Covid-19 norms through its digital campaign

The video takes its viewers to a flashback seat and captures how the company continuously has been acting as a helping hand for those in need

LG Electronics has always been at the forefront in supporting India to battle COVID-19 crisis. Continuing their commitment to support the nation, LG today launched a new video campaign capturing the initiatives taken by the company to fight against COVID-19 and urging people to take necessary precautions. The video takes its viewers to a flashback seat and captures how the company continuously has been acting as a helping hand for those in need.

The digital video urges everyone to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior by maintaining physical distance, wearing face masks, and using hand sanitizers. LG Electronics is committed to enhance people’s lives through meaningful social contribution. To support people in fight against Covid-19 various initiatives are undertaken by brand LG including contribution of medical infrastructure across 21 Govt. hospitals, collaborating with AkshayaPatra to support meals for people affected due to lockdown & other initiatives.

LG has always been a companion along the journey of its consumers and this social video delivers a strong message in this direction.

