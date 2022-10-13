Kreativ Street bags creative mandate for placement firm IDP India

Kreativ Street has won the creative mandate for IDP India, an international education organization offering student placement in Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Canada

The agency will be responsible for impact-driven communication to highlight the mission and vision of the brand, along with the brand's internal and external branding as well as local events and initiatives. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.

Additionally, the agency will be responsible for ideation and strategy for brand campaigns and events, including cracking the big idea, the master communication strategy, and the visuals for the campaigns throughout the year.

Commenting on the appointment of the new agency, Ashish Gupta, Head of Marketing and Public Relations says, “IDP has been guiding students to achieve their lifelong learning and career aspirations for more than 50 years with trusted and transparent services. We wanted an agency that aligned with our ethos and what we stand for. Kreativ Street perfectly understood our communications objectives, and we are delighted to partner with it. We will surely take our communications a notch higher with this partnership.”

Neeraj Sancheti, Founder & CEO, Kreativ Street, comments “Winning the mandate for IDP is like coming full circle for me. 9 years back I went for my masters in the UK via IDP and 9 years later we have won the creative mandate for IDP to help thousands of other students fulfill their dreams of studying abroad. We are looking forward to doing impactful work and grow the brand manifold.”

The account will be serviced by Kreativ Street’s office in Gurgaon.

