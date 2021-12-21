Khushi Advertising bags sponsorship rights for KGF2 film

Khushi Advertising Ideas Ltd. has announced that they have been conferred exclusive sponsorship rights for the movie. The conclusion of this two-part film is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

Vijay Kiragandur, Producer – Hombale Films, commented, “When the release date for KGF Chapter 2 was announced, it was met with a huge level of curiosity and excitement as fans couldn’t wait to see superstar Yash donning his angry young man avatar once again. The excitement this time round is double as fans are eager to see Sanjay Dutt’s intimidating ‘Adheera’ on the big screen. There has been a tremendous response not just from the audience, but also from brands who would like to be associated with KGF Chapter 2. We have roped in Khushi Advertising to bring in sponsorships. We are confident that they will be able to draw the right kind of associations for our movie.”

Vishnu Telang, CEO – Khushi Advertising, exclaimed, “We are delighted to be a part of KGF Chapter 2! KGF Chapter 1, a masterpiece like never before, created new records at the box office. The lead actor Yash became a huge sensation with a fan following not just in Karnataka or the Southern states, but in the Hindi-speaking markets as well. The protagonist–antagonist duo of Yash and Sanjay Dutt is a powerful package and we are already seeing a lot of interest from brands who would like to be associated with the movie.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)