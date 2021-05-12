CineMan Productions, Khushi Advertising team up to launch Gujarati streaming platform

CineMan Productions has associated with Khushi Advertising to launch the Gujarati streaming platform OHO Gujarati. Spearheaded by Filmmaker Abhishek Jain, who is the Founder of CineMan Productions & Co-founder of OHO Gujarati, the vision behind the launch of the platform is to bring stories from every corner of Gujarat to the forefront.



OHO Gujarati will kickstart its streaming with the maiden web series, 'Vitthal Teedi', starring Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame. 'Vittal Teedi' follows the story of a small-time gambler, exploring the highs and lows of his life through the game of cards. Apart from 'Vitthal Teedi', other shows scheduled for streaming include 'Boss', 'Kadak Meethi', amongst others.



Covering a wide range of content and categories, from fiction to non-fiction, from short films to a table read to web/mini-series, the stories will highlight the rich culture of Gujarat. The team behind this unique platform has invited common people to submit their stories, which are shortlisted and formatted into cinematic form, under the guidance of Abhishek Jain.

Speaking about the launch of OHO Gujarati, Abhishek Jain said, “I believe there are several talented, young storytellers. And the vision to launch OHO Gujarati is to provide a platform to inspire and encourage these undiscovered talents. Through this venture, we wish to bring to fore the culturally rich heritage of Gujarat, in terms of literature, content, and entertainment, which can be showcased to the world. Also, it is a small effort to bring forward the best stories from every corner of the state, which will not only entertain and enlighten the Gujarati community in India but will make the global Gujarati community feel connected to their roots."

Owing to the unprecedented times the world is going through, the management at OHO Gujarati has pledged to donate a part of the subscription amount towards the welfare and well-being of COVID-19 warriors.

