CineMan Productions, Khushi Advertising team up to launch Gujarati streaming platform
The vision behind the launch of the platform is to bring stories from every corner of Gujarat to the forefront
CineMan Productions has associated with Khushi Advertising to launch the Gujarati streaming platform OHO Gujarati. Spearheaded by Filmmaker Abhishek Jain, who is the Founder of CineMan Productions & Co-founder of OHO Gujarati, the vision behind the launch of the platform is to bring stories from every corner of Gujarat to the forefront.
OHO Gujarati will kickstart its streaming with the maiden web series, 'Vitthal Teedi', starring Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame. 'Vittal Teedi' follows the story of a small-time gambler, exploring the highs and lows of his life through the game of cards. Apart from 'Vitthal Teedi', other shows scheduled for streaming include 'Boss', 'Kadak Meethi', amongst others.
Covering a wide range of content and categories, from fiction to non-fiction, from short films to a table read to web/mini-series, the stories will highlight the rich culture of Gujarat. The team behind this unique platform has invited common people to submit their stories, which are shortlisted and formatted into cinematic form, under the guidance of Abhishek Jain.
