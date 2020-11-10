Katrina Kaif joins #TraditionOfTogetherness trend for Kalyan Jewellers

The actress took to her social media account and posted a pic of hers wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ latest collection

Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to join the #TraditionOfTogetherness trend with a stunning Diwali look wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ latest Ameya collection.

The actress is seen adorning an eye-catching white pearl-beaded rani haar with rubies embedded in the pendant along with beautiful jhumkas, completing the look with gold bangles and a statement teardrop ring. Handcrafted by legacy artisans, the Ameya collections’ intricate detailing and rich design exudes elegance.

While posting the images on her Instagram Katrina said, “Diwali ready in this stunning AMEYA set from @Kalyanjewellers_official. Enjoy #traditionsoftogetherness safe at home this #Diwali #TraditionsOfTogtherness #AmeyaCelebrationWear”.