Kartik Aaryan turns 32 today: What makes him a brands' blue-eyed boy

Apart from delivering a string of Bollywood successes, the actor has been the face of several endorsements due to his appeal among the millennial and Gen Z audiences

He debuted on the silver screen with the hit ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011, and ever since Kartik Aryan, who turns 32 today, has been on a roll both with his filmography and brand endorsements.

This year, Kartik has won the credit of reviving Bollywood hits with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has seen a string of successes in the past too with ‘Akaash Vani’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

When it comes to television commercials, Kartik has been unstoppable this year. He is the face of Superdry in India. On the last count he was the brand ambassador for 12 brands, namely Nestle for Munch Max, Wow Skin Science, Lava Mobiles and Skybags.

Among his most recent campaigns has been the one for Skybags, launched for its FIFA range. According to Praful Gupta, Vice-President – Marketing, VIP Industries, “We are delighted to introduce the first ever FIFA licensed range in the country with Kartik Aaryan. We aim to link closely with our target millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Deo & Beauty

Kartik started his career in brand advertising with Envy 1000 crystal. He went on to endorse Park Avenue, Engage Deo Sprays, Veet Men Hair removal cream, Emami Fair and Handsome cream, and Wow Skin Science Onion Hair Oil.

Tech

Kartik has also been the favourite among mobile brands. The Lava Boat Earphones and Oppo F11 advertisements saw his popularity soar among the youth and gadget lovers. On bagging the Lava endorsement, Aaryan said, “I am delighted to associate with the home-grown brand that has established itself as a leading Indian end-to-end smartphone company. My association is based on the resonance of our shared ethos of being ‘Proudly Indian’, and standing apart from the crowd with a unique proposition."

Mugdh Rajit, Head of Marketing, Sales and Distribution, said, “Signing Kartik Aryan is the perfect fit for us, both are challenging the norms of their industries and creating new expectations. His superlative performances have earned him a massive fan following, and our new launches are setting new standards in the smartphone segment. We are on a mission to provide smartphone customers an excellent Indian alternative, and with Kartik’s stardom and persona, we are confident we can get there faster.”

Clothing

The actor has also promoted clothing brands like Lux Inferno, even appearing with Amitabh Bachchan for one of their campaigns. Kartik has also been the face of Mufti and Manyavar.

Many more

He has many other brands in his kitty like Finolex Fans, Cadbury Silk, Imperial Blue, Bata, Doritos, Hummel International, Armani Exchange, and Fanta. He also appeared in the ‘Magic Moments’ series.

Right moves

The actor was recently in the news for reportedly rejecting a pan masala advertisement deal worth Rs 9 crore. It was lauded by industry experts and endorsement gurus.

Earlier, he was roped in by the Election Commission of India for raising awareness about voter participation in Madhya Pradesh. In 2021, Kartik ranked 20th in Duff & Phelps’s listing of the country’s most valuable celebrity brands. As per reports, his net worth is around Rs 46 crore. The actor reportedly charges Rs 15 lakh per ad.

