Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday: A look at Bebo's booming brand journey

Despite a hiatus and a few controversies, brand Kareena seems to be in good stead

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 42 today. She is truly living the Bollywood dream of "having it all"; a successful career, two adorable kids, clout in the industry, and the undying love of her audience. As per the Zoom Entertainment Report published in 2022, her net worth would be approximately 440 crores.

Kareena has also managed to snag the impossible -- maintaining her appeal among brands despite taking a hiatus from the silver screen. Numerous controversies have also dogged the actress from the time she made her debut, the most recent one being the nepotism fiasco where she was dragged for some of her statements.

However, she's been the blue-eyed girl of numerous brands, who want to capitalise on her appeal. On her birthday, we take a look at the brand journey of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A stellar brand

Kareena is in good stead brandwise, endorsing big brands and gaining brand credibility over the years. She ranked 7th on the Indian Institute of Human Brand's survey on Power Couples along with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Over the years, she has been associated with big names such as Colgate, Head & Shoulder, Philips, Tops India, Lux, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Lakme, Berger paints, Netmeds.com, Springfit Mattress, and TruNative.

With more than 9.6 million followers on Instagram, Kareena has significant social media clout, expanding the scope of branding on digital platforms as well. She blazed into the Instagram scene with a Puma association in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Ever since, she has endorsed Gloirio, Mercedes Benz, Fireboltt, Droolsindia, Piramal, Westin, Littles, Neurobion Fort, and many more brands.

Controversies galore

Ever since Kareena her debut, numerous controversies have rocked her professional and personal life. Early on, her bold remarks in interviews about co-stars like Vidya Balan and Aishwarya Rai have raised eyebrows. Such statements have made Kareena the talk of the town.

She has been a target of right-wing trolls for marrying outside her community and for naming her sons "Taimur" and "Jehangir."

She was trolled on social media for not wearing a bindi in a Malabar advertisement on Akshaya Tritiya.

Some of her comments during the nepotism debate were weaponised against her during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, and they led to calls for boycott on social media.

A few weeks ago, Kareena attended a luxury car launch event organized by Mercedez Benz, soon after the video surfaced online some users started a boycott of the automobile company. Kapoor was invited as a special guest to promote the brand. Her brand promotion event turned out to impromptu controversy. Social media swamped with #boycottmercedesbenz and #boycottkareena. Similarly, Kareena faced backlash on promotional events of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ Reacting to the boycott remarks Kareena told India Today that everyone has an opinion and one has to learn to ignore certain things and that’s why she does not take any of these seriously.

Recently Kareena debunked her third pregnancy rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times. Luckily, these controversies never had a major impact on her brand value and fan following, which have soared.

Big brands in 2022

This year has also been eventful for Kareena with numerous brand endorsements. Here's looking at some of them.

Kareena channeled her well-loved character Geet from Jab We Met in this ad for netmeds.



Springfit Mattress roped in the actress as its brand ambassador this year. "Kareena Kapoor is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind," said Nitin Gupta, Executive Director, Springfit Mattress.

Known for her love for yoga and fitness, Kareena was also seen promoting The PUMA Yoga collection. She set out on her Instagram journey with a brand association with PUMA in 2020 and had featured with her pregnancy bump in the brand's 2021 photoshoot for yoga gear.

Kareena is seen here in a Berger Paints commercial for its Silk Glamor brand.

She was also roped in by FMCG brand TOPS. Kareena will be promoting the brand's sauces and pickles category. Here she is in an ad by Leo Burnett for the brand.



Clearly, Kareena is not losing her sheen even after so many controversies. She has been working with UNICEF since 2014 for girls' education in India, which made her a promising endorser and influencer to many brands. As per Pinkvilla’s report, Kareena’s fans were happy to hear the announcement regarding her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh. Kareena’s comeback journey in movies seems more promising to Bollywood. Let’s wait and watch Kareena’s brand value in coming years.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)