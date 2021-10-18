'Kalakar' Sonali Bendre turns 'Khayalkar' in Entero Surgicals' brand film

To amplify the message of providing true care which is beyond measure, Entero Surgicals has joined hands with the ever inspirational and true fighter herself, Sonali Bendre. Through a wonderfully touching brand film, Bendre will convey the message of taking care of our loved ones in their times of need.

Talking about the association, Rahul Pandey, (Head for Surgical Business- Entero Healthcare) said, “We are honored to partner with Ms. Sonali Bendre on our Khayalkar campaign. We, at Entero Surgicals, believe in providing quality monitoring devices to our customers and to the healthcare fraternity. Health-related struggles are heart wrenching by nature & it is even more difficult seeing a loved one go through them. Providing the best possible care backed by trusted and reliable products is essential to nurse them back to health and we empower our customers to do this. Ms. Bendre aligns perfectly with our values as a brand and will help us convey this emotion thereby building deeper connection with our audiences. We are excited to have her on board.”

On this collaboration, Actor and Brand Ambassador, Sonali Bendre, said, “Excited to join hands with a brand like Entero that has such a meaningful vision. Personally, I relate deeply with the world of both medical caregivers and receivers. The importance that quality caregiving carries, is second to none and that is enhanced with the trustworthy products made by Entero Surgicals. I am very pleased to be a part of spreading this message with them.”

The brand is centered around and driven by the concept of caring — caring for the patient, caring for caregivers, care which is beyond measure. They provide approved and certified rehabilitation and personal health care products with quality and trust at the core of its business.

The Khayalkar campaign and its meaningful message is portrayed through an informative yet touching brand film that illustrates the act of selfless caregiving. The film has been conceptualized, scripted and produced by Hatson Advertising. Talking about the association, Mr. Prakash Goplani, Managing Director of Hatson Advertising said "The creative challenge was to stand out among a crowd of devices for home health care that claim to be accurate and advanced. That is when a collaborative exercise with the Entero team helped uncover the insight that there are emotions attached to caregiving and not just precision. And when a technologically advanced, high quality brand understands the importance of these emotions, it could be nothing but Care Beyond Measure."

