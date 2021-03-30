Jiva Ayurveda sets out to revolutionize the health sector

The health-focused brand, Jiva Ayurveda chose to rebrand itself recently in the interest of putting forth an intentional message for its consumers. The new tagline of the brand ‘Jiva Ayurveda – The science of well-being’ reflects the brand's inviolable emphasis on well-being, as the real power of Ayurveda. It will encourage consumers to practice it as a way of maintaining their well-being.

The new logo that has been curated is in sync with the firm belief that there is a constant interaction going on between order and disorder within the body, and that if one understands the nature and structure of disorder, one can re-establish order by sticking to the guidelines of diet, lifestyle and medicine.

Revolutionizing Jiva Ayurveda in the light of the pandemic

Madhusudan Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda explains, “Jiva is a firm believer in the key role that technology and Ayurveda will play in the world achieving the dream of ‘Health for All’ and the recent boost to telemedicine and Ayurveda due to the pandemic has only made it more evident. During the pandemic, Jiva doctors have consulted around 1,18,158 patients (Mar’20-Aug’20) through our tele-medicine service. We saw a 300% spike in our video consultations during the first three months of the lockdown. Be it offering solutions through home remedies or prescribing/delivering customised health packages and medicines at the patients’ doorstep, our doctors and clinical support staff were at the forefront of providing Ayurvedic solutions in the best possible way. They have provided tele and video consultation to a lot of patients across India, including 10683 digestive cases, 4103 skeletal cases, 3388 skin cases, 2663 respiratory cases, 3038 mental health cases, and many more.”

Madhusudan Chauhan

Insight and Creative Vision for the brand's new proposition: ‘Jiva Ayurveda – The science of well-being’

While the uptake of Ayurveda is increasing, the real practice of the personalised form of Ayurveda is diluting, especially when it comes to curing lifestyle, degenerative and chronic disorders. Ayurveda has taken many forms and many shapes - kitchen remedy, first-aid home remedy, lifestyle management, experiential-relaxation spa visit, and treatment of incurable disorders.

Chauhan shares, “Ayurveda is not just an ingredient-based or traditional practice, it is beyond it. It is an entire science of well-being. Besides Ayurveda being nature’s gift to mankind or ancient wisdom, Jiva believes that it is the science of well-being. Ayurveda is methodical. It is evidence-based, it is research and it is rational. ‘Well-being’ means Ayurveda is not only about symptom management or physical healing. It is about looking at an individual as a whole. It focuses on treating the individual and not just the disease.”

The creative vision for the brand’s new proposition ‘Jiva Ayurveda – The science of well-being’ is to maintain the delicate balance between the warmth of the well-being and the rationality of the science. The same has been portrayed through their new brand imagery and tone.

The intent and curator of the new logo

Chauhan remarked, “The actual health is neither over something nor in absence of something. It is described in Ayurveda as a very beautiful word called ‘Balance’. It is the balance of your metabolic functions and the three life forces/doshas (Vata, pitta and Kapha). That balance has been described in the form of a new logo presentation of Jiva. Also, Ayurveda’s philosophy is not popping a pill. It is holistic management where participation of the individual in retaining their health is as important as the medication and thereby Jiva Ayurveda conceptualized this new brand logo and representation.”

Expectations from the repositioning of the brand

“We want to propagate that Ayurveda is not miracle care. Ayurveda is not a choice of last resort. Ayurveda should not be boiled down to using only specific ingredients. Ayurveda is not just about taking an oil massage on a beach resort. It is beyond that; it is a science. It has to be understood and propagated like science where it can be established as a globally accepted science. This is our expectation from the repositioning of the brand. We want to see people approaching Ayurveda with an understanding that it is a rational science. We want to make the users understand that they play an equally important role in their healing journey as the Ayurvedic physicians, medicines, and products do”, says Chauhan.

Media Mix used prominently for the branding of Jiva Ayurveda

Jiva Ayurveda follows a multi-level marketing approach (website, TV, digital, and print) to educate people and build awareness about one of the oldest, time-tested, scientific, and rational systems of medicine. Social plays a very critical role to propagate the preposition and we are reaching out to the right target audience through this medium.

Employing AI and ML to strengthen the brand's capabilities

Chauhan points out that the use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence tools to bolster the evidence-based treatment at Jiva Ayurveda further strengthens the credibility of the brand. He says, “The organisation is steadfastly uncompromising concerning its line of treatment with the help of unique and robust treatment protocols such as Ayunique™ that not only standardize the treatment procedures but also enhances the quality of treatment and care. At Jiva, we never dilute on the deliveries for the sake of convenience or quick relief, thus delivering the authentic form of Ayurveda without fail.”

Looking ahead

On a parting note, Chauhan signed off saying, “Our focus is to enable true delivery of Ayurveda as ‘personalised treatment’ at all touch-points. We will keep following the multi-level marketing approach through current assets like TV and social media handles. In Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, our focus will remain on print, ATL/BTL activities and OOH advertising.”

