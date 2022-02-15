Jeevansathi.com ropes in Himanshi Khurana for #FixYourMatchYourWay campaign

The video-led digital media campaign is designed to appeal to the Punjabi audiences who are looking for their perfect life partner

Matrimony platform Jeevansathi.com has taken on board Punjabi actress, singer and model Himanshi Khurana for its next phase of #FixYourMatchYourWay digital media campaign. The partnership will help the brand to consolidate its leadership position and build further credibility in the North market.

The video-led digital media campaign is designed to appeal to the Punjabi audiences across India and NRI belts who are looking for their perfect life partner.

With this latest campaign, the brand once again encourages single Indians to take control and find a suitable partner for themselves. Through the video, the key message that Himanshi conveys to her followers is that Jeevansathi.com can help people get access to lakhs of verified profiles and make informed decisions for finding their ideal life partner.

Commenting on the influencer campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said,” We are thrilled to be working with Himanshi Khurana for the next phase of #FixYourMatchYourWay campaign. Her amazing work in Punjabi cinema and the music industry has made her a household name in Punjabi and Hindi circuits. This campaign addresses the problem of having limited choices while finding a life partner. As conveyed through the video, Jeevansathi gives access to lakhs of verified profiles on the platform and 20+ filters such as community, location, income to help people find a partner of their choice, easily!”

Commenting on the campaign, Himanshi said, “The new age Indians have started looking beyond their immediate social circle to find their life partners. It’s time that we take the decision of finding a match in our hands and not rely only on the immediate circle for suitable matches. Here Jeevansathi plays a very critical role because it not just allows us to meet more people but also shortlist them based on our preferences and filters. I am happy to partner with them and play a part in making people meet their life partners!”

