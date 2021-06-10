Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi India as Head of Marketing

Manu Jain, VP Xiaomi and Managing Director, Mi India confirmed this development in a LinkedIn post

Jaskaran Singh Kapany, former Vice President- Marketing at Paytm has joined Xiaomi India as Head of marketing.

Manu Jain, VP Xiaomi and Managing Director, Mi India wrote in a LinkedIn post, “Happy to share that Jaskaran Kapany has joined #XiaomiIndia as Head of Marketing. Jaskaran is a terrific marketing leader and in his previous role, he was heading marketing for Paytm. He played a critical role in building the brand from scratch.”

Prior to Paytm, Kapany was with ICICI Prudential Life as Vice President - Marketing and ecommerce at ICICI Prudential.

