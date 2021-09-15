Janhvi Kapoor to endorse sanitary pad brand Paree

Paree Sanitary Pads announced Janhvi Kapoor, as the new face of the brand. Janhvi will be endorsing the brand Paree and advocate the importance of menstrual hygiene. The brand has also launched a new campaign featuring Janhvi Kapoor with its new range of sanitary pads – Paree Super ™ Ultra with Double Feathers ™

Paree Sanitary Pads, a leading homegrown personal hygiene products company is breaking new grounds with its product innovation. With Janhvi Kapoor coming onboard, the aim is to establish the brand’s identity as a young Indian brand disrupting the feminine hygiene market. There’s a right synergy in the brand’s personality and that of Janhvi’s which resonates with young women that the brand wants to reach out to.

The new TVC is an interesting and lighthearted take on the widely used comment – Iskey toh parr nikal aaye which a girl gets to hear whenever she challenges societal norms & boundaries. The new communication with Janhvi Kapoor spins this notion on its head by asking women to not hold back during periods physically or psychologically. It shows Janhvi dancing her heart out even during her periods.

Sahil Dharia, Founder and CEO, Soothe Healthcare said “We are excited to have Janhvi Kapoor as our brand ambassador. She is a young & talented actor with a strong connect with youth of the country. As a feminine hygiene brand, we understand the many avatars of the modern Indian woman and provide them with products as per her needs. Janhvi despite being a star comes across as real and relatable which endears her to the girls out there making her a perfect fit for the brand. We look forward to this association”.

On her thoughts about associating with Paree Sanitary Pads, Janhvi said “This association is very close to my heart as it has given me an opportunity to reach out to millions of young girls and encourage them to go ahead and live their life without periods holding them back. Because for period problems, you have Paree. Also, since the start of my career I have always supported Indian brands and it gives me pride to be a part of their journey & I look forward to this exciting partnership with Paree”.

Paree Sanitary Pad’s partnership with Janhvi Kapoor will not only give the brand a strong face but also someone who personifies the brand philosophy of Strength and Empathy. The company is soaring high and through this association with they aim to reach out to their consumers in more relatable ways

