Jacqueline Fernandez is the face of Lotus Herbals Safe Sun

Lotus Herbals has appointed actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Safe Sun brand of advanced sun protection products.

As the face of the brand, Jacqueline will appear in a new DVC that will be aired across digital, OTT, TV and social media platforms.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "We are thrilled about the launch of Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50, a new addition to our assortment of high-quality sun protection products. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives. We are glad to extend our association with Jacqueline for our Safe Sun brand since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Lotus.

Jacqueline said, "I am an ardent admirer of Lotus Herbals products, and I am delighted to be associated with the iconic Safe Sun brand. Their sun protection products are extremely skin-friendly, non-sticky and paraben-free multi-taskers. Their unique oil-free formula glides over my skin while providing broad-spectrum sun protection, which keeps my skin protected, youthful, and radiant."

