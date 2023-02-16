It makes business sense to have news on TV: Avinash Pandey
At the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the CEO of ABP Network said as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms
On a day the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 was released showing a marked shift in various trends towards digital, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., spoke on ‘why news TV will survive the digital onslaught?’
Quipping that his talk wouldn’t be focused entirely on BARC issues, whatever might have been expected, Pandey noted that to begin with, he didn’t entirely agree with the logic behind the question. “For over a decade now, people from drawing rooms to boardrooms have been telling us that TV is in danger due to digital, and for some reason news TV is the segment they pick on most. Everyone seems to know the best ways to run our newsrooms and what works and what causes controversy. The accepted wisdom seems to be that news will disappear from TV sooner or later, because it is more dynamic and freely available now on digital devices.”
Pandey pointed out that even if too many people hadn’t watched news on TV screens in a month, they would have watched news channel anchors and the most recent news on their phones. “So despite the naysayers and doomsday predictors, the medium survives not only in India, but around the world. There is no nation on earth, from superpowers like the US to tech giants like China and South Korea to anywhere else where TV news is not watched, and yet we still face this question about the survival of TV news every day.”
To back up his point, Pandey briefly alluded to BARC and what its figures revealed on the state of news media. “According to BARC, news on TV has seen a 6 per cent increase from pre to post Covid, between 2019 and 2022. In the same period, there has been a 20 per cent increase in news on digital delivery platforms, which means there has been an accumulative aggregate growth of 11 per cent, which is quite a size,” he noted.
“News as a source of information has not lost its vigour, and as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms as per the convenience of the consumer,” said Pandey.
He added that while social media platforms like Twitter had become places where news was broken today, as compared to the previous monopoly of TV on breaking news stories, Pandey observed, “The same person will watch the news across different mediums, depending on the time of day, convenience and their mood.”
Pandey further said that the same people questioning the relevance of TV news seemed to forget that it was the motherlode from which a number of variables were spun off, repackaged, and repurposed across digital platforms. “It makes business sense to have news on TV and news will stay on the idiot box because intelligent people want that option.”
Pandey went on to briefly encapsulate the history and role of TV news channels in past and present society, their rise in popularity a little over two decades ago, and how TV has helped in the emancipation of information. He also noted that due to the evolution of the media landscape, the powers of video had moved from big broadcasters to everyday people, meaning there was a continuous stream of information coming in.
“Even if your news channel decides not to show something, due to issues with regulators or other factors, somebody else is already capturing and uploading that media and that becomes news. TV news has transformed from being an exercise in channeling government information to a viable business proposition and had to balance journalistic ethics with market considerations,” he said.
Pandey discoursed further on the evolution and consumption of news media saying, “As long as news content on TV remains relevant, there will be a demand for it, because there will always be people, whether old or young who'll always have a desire to know.”
He concluded, “As long as we are curious and have the inherent ability to ask the right questions, news media will survive and be bigger than ever before.”
Rashmika Mandanna is the new face of 7UP
Mandanna also teamed up with mascot Fido Dido for a quick Instagram video on Valentine's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, made a marquee announcement today of roping in Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that features the stunning and uber-cool Rashmika sealing the deal with 7UP®’s Fido Dido® as her Valentine while giving him a quick flying kiss.
View this post on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna a.k.a the national crush of India has paved her way in the hearts of millions with her bubbly and girl-next-door persona. Her easy-going and vivacious vibe has helped her breakthrough as one of the leading young female superstars in the country today. This blockbuster partnership will further strengthen 7UP®’s bond with the youth across the country.
Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns.”
Commenting on her association, actress and diva Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am super thrilled to be the face of 7UP, a drink that has been synonymous with refreshment! I cannot wait for this journey to start and for everyone to see the interesting campaigns lined up for the year. I look forward to the love of the audience as I don this new refreshing avatar”.
Rashmika will feature in 7UP®’s new TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.
BMW Motorrad India awards digital & creative mandate to Sociowash
The agency will be responsible for handling BMW Motorrad India’s brand campaigns, influencer marketing, website, and SEO needs
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 11:32 AM | 2 min read
Sociowash has been awarded the creative and digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India.
The agency will help the brand streamline its online and offline presence. This mandate, which was won in a multi-agency pitch, will be managed by the team at Sociowash.
The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the brand's visibility, outreach, and interaction with its ever-growing consumer base.
The agency will provide the brand with fresh and original ideas for both online and offline services.
Shivapada Ray, Director of BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Head of Sales & Marketing - BMW Motorrad India said, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.”
Raghav Bagai, Co- Founder, Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are delighted to onboard one of the leading motorcycle brands, and we absolutely cannot hold back our excitement on this. BMW is a huge name in itself, a dream for many, and working for its Motorrad segment will be a thrilling ride for us. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
Valentine’s Dare: Why advertisers take a risk on love
According to industry observers, brands opt for Valentines’ Day campaign to enjoy higher recall and build consumer connect
By Shantanu David | Feb 15, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, the Hallmark holiday bringing with it the usual slew of discounts, deals and display hearts, as well as stories of anti-valentine vigilantism in more rural areas. However, the noise around the former is definitely drowning out the latter.
That being said, Valentine’s Day is often a tricky one for brands, purely because of the TG that their products may cater to. Besides that, there’s also the fine line between it being in line with the cultural beliefs and traditions in India.
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect Brands, notes that brands often find it difficult to take a call about whether they should do a campaign around this day or not.
“But if numbers are anything to go by, more and more brands are willing to do a campaign on this topical day. With India being touted as one of the ‘youngest’ countries in the world, it is a bet most brands are willing to take. Brands choosing to do a campaign on this day enjoy higher recall and inclination from their consumers,” he says.
With a more comprehensive consumer understanding, marketers are well aware of the importance of up-to-the-minute and opportunity-based creative fodder for extracting more engagement and conversations from a campaign. Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, notes that Valentine’s Day comes with great potential for brands with the whole week preceding it, each day a goldmine of distinctive content.
From usual suspects like Flipkart and Ferns n Petals to outliers like financial institutions and insurance services (“Valentine’s: the perfect day to insure your spouse’s life”), brands love to do business on St Valentine’s day, their cupidity motivated as much by the heart’s desires as the bottom line.
Mukherjee, and others, believe if a brand has higher street cred (read Zomato, Swiggy, Cred and the like), it could also end up starting a particular trend as a part of the campaign. This can then spur an online conversation that most brands can then try to ride and create online equity out of. Even smaller brands have often managed to spark of interesting chatter, leading to increased brand recall.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO, and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says that Valentine’s Day marketing, as occasion-driven marketing, vibes well with Gen Z, across segments and especially in the gifting space. “So, if you are an apparel, cosmetic, or electronic brand, then you should be looking at spending monies. I think any category that requires physical presence like restaurants would be cautious about spending monies, especially in conservative areas,” he says.
But that too seems to be changing.
“When it comes to conservative areas, most brands might steer clear of them. However, if a brand has a particular messaging that appeals to the audience it’s trying to talk to, and also creates a connection with Valentine’s Day, it definitely sees an uptick in consumer sentiment,” says Mukherjee, pointing out that given the influence of homegrown social media apps like Moj and Josh, most global phenomena, like Valentine’s Day, have seen increased interest from the masses even in conservative areas.
“The reach is no longer limited to urban millennials and consumers from tier 2 and tier 3 are being targeted now as well. Being a country with 120+ languages and 270+ mother tongues, we recognize the power of language personalized, hyperlocal content,” asserts Kothari, noting that efforts made and paid for help brands yield greater ROIs with lesser spending while winning the hearts of consumers, and thus, gaining loyalty that resonates far beyond that specific day or occasion.
Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 to be unveiled today
The report will analyse how and where advertising money was spent in the past year, and project the future of media & advertising industry
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:37 AM | 3 min read
The much-awaited Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR), which reveals predictions of ad spending in the media and advertising industry, will be unveiled today, February 15, in Mumbai. The report will be launched by Pitch, in partnership with Madison World.
Over the years, PMAR has become a benchmark in the industry and is often quoted in the media, pitch presentations, company reports, corporate boardrooms and even IPO documents filed by media companies. The event is co-powered by Viacom18 and Dangal TV. The presenting partner of the event is ABP News and Lemma Technologies is the lanyard partner.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report tracks and analyses how and where advertising money was spent in the past year and projects the future growth of the sector. It aims at understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for marketers and various media segments, including print, TV, radio, OOH, internet and cinema.
The event will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media. Following the welcome note, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, will share highlights of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 after which the report will be unveiled in the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the industry.
The event will also see an illustrious line-up of speakers during the day. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, who will be the Chief Guest of the event, will address the gathering followed by an address by Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd, who will share valuable insights on the topic ‘Why News TV will survive the digital onslaught?’. Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, will speak on the topic ‘Media planning in a video world’.
Sankalp Mehrotra, VP Monetisation – Flipkart, will share insights on ‘The growing importance of Retail Media’.
The event also features an exciting standalone session on the topic ‘IPL: How should brands decide – TV or Digital?’. Engaging in the discussion will be Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star and Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Sports, Viacom18. It will be moderated by Nikhil Naz, Consulting Editor, Sports, India Today.
We will also have Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, speaking on the topic ‘Sense and Nonsense in our Media World’.
The event will witness two panel discussions. The first is on the topic ‘Continued growth of Linear TV in today's media landscape’. The panellists are Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertising Revenue, ZEEL, Amrutha Nair, Head of Entertainment, Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star. The session will be moderated by Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media.
The next panel discussion would be on ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’ where the panellists including Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited will share insights on the topic. The panel will be moderated by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO – Madison Media and OOH.
Brands and celeb couples: A love story
Brands rope in star couples as they bring relatability to campaigns and increase the sense of authenticity, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 14, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Valentine’s Day is here and taking partnerships among couples to a greater level are endorsements by our celebrity couples. Brands are loving it clearly.
Those who have aced this game include Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan. 2022 saw several brands create conversations around celebrity couples, making the audiences fall in love with the campaigns.
Anushka and Virat seem to be the favourites, considering the number of endorsements in their kitty as a couple – Manyavar, toothsi, Myntra, Shyam Steel, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Vivo, Myntra, Digit Insurance and Liv Space.
The other favourites on the block are Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh.
Pepperfry recently did a campaign with power couple Saif and Kareena. On why such collaborations work out for them as a brand, Ashish Shah, Co-Founder, and Chief Operating Officer, said, “Our brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan together personify the brand. Kareena is stylish and glamourous while Saif is regal and aristocratic.”
According to Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, “They say the sum of parts is greater than the whole. Having a couple as brand ambassadors enables a brand to leverage the individual image of each partner as well as their chemistry together.”
Talking of the Pril ad with Riteish and Genelia, Sampath remarked, “Everyone is fascinated by the real life of celebrity couples and putting them together on screen is a chance to give an audience a peek into their lives. Couples can do things together which seem credible, which may not seem so when they are 'acting'. For example, Riteish and Genelia wash dishes together in a Pril ad!”
Speaking on why brands love such associations, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, “Even when a brand intends to portray the “reality” of the lives of celebrity couples, it is still only a pantomime. While there is obviously an element of suspended disbelief when it comes to much of advertising in general and especially when it comes to celebrity endorsements, many people do invest their emotions in their favourite celebrities and feel a part of their ‘make-believe’ lives.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Spotify’s association also got a shot with the news of their marriage and pregnancy.
Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, of Art-E, listed some factors that work for these associations - popularity and celebrity appeal, trust and authenticity, relatability, positive association and increased engagement. “These couples have a large following and are considered popular figures in the entertainment industry, which can help to attract attention to the brand and increase its visibility among the audience. People can see themselves in the couple, and they can imagine themselves using the product or service in the same way that the couple does. This can make the brand more relatable and more appealing to potential customers.”
On Max Life Insurance roping in skipper Rohit Sharma and his spouse Ritika Sajdeh,
Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life, said, “India houses the largest youth population in the world. This segment champions mindful living with holistic mental and physical well-being. Rohit Sharma, as the millennial cricketer, is a source of inspiration to all and together with his wife appeals to the millennial gen. We believe this partnership will help drive life insurance awareness, especially among the younger generation by highlighting the importance of staying protected in life early on and being the difference to their families. We are on a journey to build India’s most admired, trusted life insurance brand that delivers on its promises, and our association with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh will strengthen this journey. The power couple who have come together for their first brand campaign, perfectly personify our purpose of inspiring consumers to increase the value of their lives. This partnership will enhance the trustworthy credentials of Max Life Insurance and will build its appeal as a progressive brand.”
Senco Gold & Diamonds rolls out V-Day campaign with Kiara Advani
In the campaign, Kiara is promoting the brand’s heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collection
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a new campaign with brand ambassador Kiara Advani. Through the digital video campaign, Kiara will be promoting newly launched Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collections – a perfect gift for loved ones.
Expressing her views on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Our aim has always been to bring out the best for our esteemed customers. To celebrate the season of Love, we at Senco Gold and diamonds are offering exquisitely designed solitaires and diamonds, which are a perfect balance of classic, yet contemporary approach and are specially crafted for gifting loved ones. The campaign featuring our brand ambassador Kiara Advani will help the people find the perfect gift for their better halves.”
Hyundai Motor India renews partnership with Indian women cricketers
The brand has roped in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh for #TheDriveWithin campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the next edition of #TheDriveWithin campaign with 5 Indian Women Cricketers - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said, “Hyundai Motor India deeply affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. #TheDriveWithin Campaign since 2022, has been the expression of Hyundai to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country. It was so amazing to hear the illustrious accomplishments & stories of Smriti, Jemimah, Yastika & Renuka. At the same time, we missed Shafali at the shoot for the campaign, as she was making India proud on the global stage with the recent win.”
The #TheDriveWithin campaign shares immense synergy with HMI’s core fundamentals as it dives further to understand the perseverance and grit of these path-breaking players.
This campaign marks the celebration of these world-renowned women cricketers and a testament to years of gruelling training and hardships. The five individual stories will demonstrate their motivation and serve as a platform for encouraging budding sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India at the global level, making our great country proud.
