'It is not easy to enter omnichannel, but it is more rewarding'
A panel at the recently-held D2C summit delved into the subject of changing D2C trends
Of the numerous panel discussions held at the day-long D2C Revolution Summit, one was on 'Decoding the speeding trends and what the future holds for the D2C industry'. Moderated by Gaurav Dhawan, CRO, Times Network, the panel comprised Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder, V3 Ventures; Vishal Jindal, Founder & CEO, Biryani By Kilo; Abhinav Mathur, Founder, Something’s Brewing; Rohit Chawla, Founder & CEO, Innovis and Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-Founder & CMO, Mivi.
Speaking on some of the trends in the D2C market that people are encashing on, Vaidya said, "I consider myself one of those experienced D2C founders because we started in 2016 when the perm D2C did not exist. At that time people thought we were crazy to go online. All consumption was mostly happening offline. So, it was a big step forward to go D2C. Over the years, more brands started to build and investors started supporting other brands and consumers started consuming online, the term D2C got coined. In 2019, we grew even further and became mainstream. Then in 2020, the world changed but for our industry, it was a watershed moment. My parents, who had never operated online, were active in the space - placing orders and making online payments. Behaviours started to change. People like us started to believe that offline is dead. We obviously got proven wrong when around mid-2022, everything started reopening and people went back to their old habits and offline came back. So, overall, if you look at that journey, while D2C is now much larger than it was pre-pandemic, offline is back. So, there is much more competition in D2C. And we have some fundamental things that we need to keep in mind in 2023 - one, CAC is at an all-time-high; two, consumers understand products; three, as my dad says, he wants quick delivery, and four, at some scale, offline becomes an important conversation to have for the next leg of scale."
Mathur said, "Discovery is what D2C brands effectively get first and this has only become more accentuated. So, for a lot of brands like us, during Covid transactions were happening online. Now, the discovery has stayed online, but the actual transaction remains online and has also moved to physical spaces. So, that I would say is a big change."
When asked about how omnichannel has shaped his business thoughts, Chawla said, "We are actually not very omnichannel. We are mostly online; 95 per cent of our business is online right now. We do experiment with the concept of offline, but what we have realised is that it is a little expensive to build that channel as well. It seems easy and probably the right thing to do but it takes a lot of time and patience to build that network. Because D2C is very simple, comparatively. You can run an ad and get a transaction very quickly and get instant feedback. But retail and the omnichannel part is a little difficult."
Speaking on omnichannel, Devabhaktuni said, "We were a bootstrapped brand when we started in 2016, so we were very clear going the omnichannel route during the initial years was not for us, especially with electronics. When you walk into a store and you are not an established brand, you are fighting with international brands. You would not get the space that you would need and the promotion that you would need. So, definitely, the online platforms have tremendously helped us in the journey and then D2C we have built after two years. Once we started to establish a brand, we have built an amazing customer experience with our own website and we have only started venturing omnichannel this year because now we see customers walking into the store and asking for MIVI. Now, that is an easy entrant and would help you to get that leverage to maintain or grow in the channel. It is not easy to enter omnichannel but it is more rewarding."
On being asked whether he preferred to operate in the online or offline space for his brand, Jindal said, "Biryani By Kilo is primarily in the cloud kitchen and food delivery business. Having said that, we have always had a dine-in model since 2016-17. so, we do believe that consumer behaviour is different in different cities, like for Mumbai and Delhi where the rentals are higher and the customers do not have time. It does not make sense to have dine-ins. But let's say we are going to a city like Jaipur or Jalandhar or Kanpur or Mysuru, we do make our first outlet a dine-in one. So, it is not one size fits all. Because a customer in Jalandhar will have more time, and I am speaking in a very generalised fashion, than a Mumbai customer. We have 35-40 dine-in outlets in different cities, including Mumbai and Delhi. But having said that, only 10-15 per cent of our business come from dine-in and I think this is a continuous journey from online to offline and vice-versa, which the brands will have to keep taking all through their life cycle depending on which channel is ready and which channel is expensive at that point of time."
Abhay Deo tries his hand at poker in Junglee Games' first digital campaign
The actor will represent Junglee Poker as its brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:18 PM | 2 min read
Junglee Games India Pvt. has appointed actor Abhay Deol as the brand ambassador of its newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker and launched the brand’s first digital campaign, ‘Everyone’s Game.’ Abhay Deol’s association with the brand will help the company make Junglee Poker a household name and everyone’s game.
The digital campaign shows how poker is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and aims to promote inclusivity, use of skill, and healthy entertainment. The films are set in three different scenarios featuring the brand ambassador, Abhay Deol, with quirky narratives showing his excitement about Junglee Poker’s best-in-class features and winning big on the platform. The campaign highlights how poker is a game of skill that requires one to use a smart strategy to win.
Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Abhay Deol and launch our new campaign, Everyone’s Game, to promote the Junglee Poker brand as well as poker in general. Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker. We are confident that with his high reputation, he will help us deliver the message of trust and healthy gaming with greater conviction, creating a massive impact.”
Talking about the association, Abhay Deol said, “I am delighted to associate with Junglee Poker, an exceptional poker platform that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. Junglee Poker represents passion for the game and commitment to excellence. These are the core values that I resonate with as well. I’m excited to encourage people from all walks of life to join this poker revolution and enjoy this amazing online game of skill.”
Junglee Poker has been rebranded from Poker India with an aim to reinforce the trustworthiness and integrity of Junglee Games. Junglee Poker offers zero-wait poker tables with the most realistic visuals, big tournaments, smooth, uninterrupted gameplay, and an absolutely safe, secure, and fair gaming environment.
e4m Conclave 2023: Glimpses of the glitzy event
The 22nd edition of the event saw a meeting of minds as seasoned experts and industry leaders shared the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
The 22nd edition of e4m Conclave 2023 was held in Gurugram on July 20, Thursday, in the presence of industry leaders and seasoned experts from India and abroad. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the summit saw seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boat; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co.; were some of our keynote speakers at the summit. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave. The event is co-powered by ABP News while the Innovation Partner is Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.
Here are some glimpses from the event.
India poised to overtake world's largest economies in years, not decades: Adam Gerhart
The Global CEO of Mindshare engaged in an insightful chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, at e4m Conclave 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:25 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media Conclave 2023, Adam Gerhart, Global CEO of Mindshare, stated the ecosystem in which they operated meant that the services they provided were highly diverse and had to be constantly growing.
Asked how as an agency, Mindshare was changing, Gerhart said to Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, “We have to understand the micro-environment first where media and marketing used to be about the scale and that scale eventually evolved into precision.”
Gerhart said it was about reaching the appropriate number of individuals with as minimal waste as possible. It isn't one versus the other, it's an evolution that scales to precision eventually evolved into permission. How do we actually talk to consumers in a meaningful way without being intrusive and disruptive?
“The future is going to be defined by business, brands, the agencies and consultants who can actually predict meaningful outcomes for businesses better than anyone else and by understanding consumers in an insightful way by understanding cultures, understanding them through the lens of DEI. As an agency, it means for us that the ecosystem that we play in means that the services that we offer and the capabilities that we bring to bear are incredibly different and all the time they're evolving.”
According to Gerhart, the ability in AI to transform news and journalism is going to change radically. He said, “We need to have more means for checking journalism and the integrity of what's being published out there.”
Further speaking about the inclusive private marketplace, he shared that at Mindshare they have worked with some of the leading publishers around the world to create and source inventory. Gerhart said that allows them to redirect investment dollars into publications that can support and champion underrepresented voices.
For instance, in America, it was creating a private marketplace that supported black voices; in Australia it was for indigenous people, and in the UK a private marketplace was created for supporting LGBTQ rights.
“We're redirecting dollars away from the big publishers that would otherwise just capture those dollars and aren't necessarily advancing the ecosystem by supporting those marginalized groups. So, we're investing directly our clients' money into spaces in places that champion underrepresented communities.”
When Dr Batra asked about the broader aspects of the business that are getting reshaped in terms of the services Mindshare offers, Gerhart said that it centres around the notion that data isn't everything that they do.
He added, “Increasingly it is the liquid gold that will fuel everything and we fundamentally believe that the planners, strategists and the innovators of tomorrow are being born out of the data strategists today. Those data strategists will have unique insights to allow us to connect with consumers in more meaningful ways. And that means that we have to be the best masters of our clients' data, our own data, third-party data, whatever the case may be, and what that's doing is allowing us to elevate the type of conversation that we are having moving well beyond the media.”
While speaking about the changes in India, he highlighted two big things and said from a cultural standpoint, there's no question that India is poised for greatness. The growth of the GDP alone is outpacing the global GDP by two to 3x. “The ad expenditure market is outpacing the global ad expenditure market by two to 3x. It is poised to overtake many of the world's largest economies in a matter of years, not decades and it feels like India is on the cusp of breaking new ground, new territory, and that is permeating every sense of culture.”
The second thing from a business perspective, he said, “When I came here four years ago conversations with CMOs used to be how many GRPs do I need? Do I need to have it on air each week? Now I can tell that we have met with the biggest auto manufacturer here. We've met with two of the largest CPG companies. We've met with a couple of start-up D2C companies and every single one of them is asking about transformation, business transformation and growth transformation. The conversation has radically evolved into not just being about media but being about how we help support an accelerated growth agenda and I think that speaks to the first point around the trajectory and the velocity and what's starting to happen.”
Speaking on the acquisitions in India, he mentioned, “If I think about even partnerships, not even acquisitions, the number of partnerships that we are striking with AI and ML and analytics companies that are based here is at a pace that we have never seen before. Whether it is acquisition or partnerships, I can't say right now, but there's no question there will be more investment coming into the market in some capacity.”
DEI is about including multiple perspectives while building a brand: Experts
At e4m Conclave 2023, a panel of industry experts shed light on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 12:11 PM | 3 min read
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is an important aspect of marketing and brand building, echoed industry experts as they brainstormed over the topic at the e4m Conclave 2023 on Thursday.
During a power-packed session moderated by Marketing Consultant Vani Gupta Dandia with panellists like Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals; Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, and Neelima Burra, Sr VP Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Luminous Technology, the unanimous view was that brands should focus on inclusivity in terms of gender, departments, innovations and customers’ requirements.
During the session on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’, the experts emphasized how DEI has many aspects and it is an evolving field.
Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) said in fashion, many brands are now focusing on body positivity.
“Now you have plus size clients or models campaigning for Calvin Klein or Victoria Secrets. There is body positivity now among many brands. The focus is to accept regular as beautiful,” Nigam said, while talking about the inclusion of DEI in brand marketing.
Talking about gender as a part of DEI, Luminous Technology’s Neelima Burra said that for her brand, the idea is not just to present women in advertising, but to bring them to the forefront towards technology.
“At Luminous we talk about inverters and other electrical products, people say it is a male category. DEI does not mean bringing women into advertising the product or women buyers. We have women retailers dealing with the product. That is a great thing to see as it moves towards breaking the male-dominated mindset. We also launched a ‘women in energy’ campaign where we said it is about bringing women to the forefront towards technology,” she said.
As an FMCG category, DEI is not a separate marketing strategy but it is the way of default marketing for us, said Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals who owns the oil brand Oleev.
“As an FMCG player, inclusive marketing is not a separate market strategy for us. It is how default marketing works for us. Oil is consumed in every household so representation of people has to be from a diverse set. DEI fits naturally into our brand strategy,” Ghuraiya noted.
Experts also discussed how it was important for a brand to be willing to change, innovate, change the advertising, packaging, learning and unlearning.
DEI is not about gender or geography. It is more about including multiple options and perspectives while building a brand with changing consumer needs and changing market environment, said the experts.
e4m-mFilterIt Roundtable to decode winning e-commerce with business intelligence
Today’s roundtable will see experts discussing challenges and opportunities in leveraging business intelligence in the e-commerce ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
The eCommerce sector in India has witnessed robust growth and significant changes over the years driven by factors like increasing internet penetration and technological advancements. The eCommerce landscape is continuously evolving with changing consumer behaviours. In a highly competitive eCommerce landscape, leveraging business intelligence becomes crucial for gaining an edge over competitors. To decode the growth and future of Business Intelligence, e4m & mFilterIt are jointly hosting a roundtable discussion in Bengaluru on July 21 where industry heads will come together under one roof and decode the future of Business Intelligence. At the e4m & mFilterIt Roundtable Discussion, experts will share insights on the topic ‘Winning e-Commerce with Business Intelligence’.
With ever-evolving market trends, brands need to level up, cater to the needs of their customers and implement market strategies accordingly. In a highly competitive market, it becomes the need of the hour for marketers to think of ways to reach a wider section of the audience, gain brand visibility and stay ahead. Business Intelligence helps marketers to effectively optimize brand portfolios on eCommerce platforms by analysing customer behaviour and target-specific customer segments.
What sets Business Intelligence apart from the rest is that it enables data-driven decision making which empowers businesses to analyse trends, patterns, and insights, making informed decisions based on data. By harnessing the power of business intelligence, companies can navigate through the challenges of evolving digital landscape and position themselves for success in the world of eCommerce.
Our line-up of speakers includes:
- Winning E Commerce with Business Intelligence
- Taranjeet Kaur, VP- Media, Digital Marketing & Brand PR, Tata Consumer Products
- Afzal Hussain, Ecommerce Head, Titan Company Limited
- Ashwin Ravi Kumar, Head - D2C Ecommerce Marketplaces, PUMA
- Balaji Huskur, Head of Ecommerce Duroflex
- Mehul Malviya, General Manager - E Business Growth, Sri Sri Tattva
- Rajat Mohan, General Manager, Ecommerce, Wipro Consumer Care
- Sundar Ganapathy, Head of E commerce General Mills India Pvt. Ltd
- Vaibhav Arora, Vice President Ecommerce, WOW Skin Science
- Ajay Macaden, Chief Evangelist-Ecommerce, mFilterIt (Moderator)
HUL records 6% YoY revenue growth in Q1
The company’s advertising and promotion expenses stand at Rs 1,481 crore as on June 30, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has recorded a 6.24% growth in revenue in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter last year.
In its financial report released on Thursday, HUL’s total sales grew 7% during the first quarter compared to the corresponding quarter in the last FY.
The standalone net profit rose 8% to Rs 2,472 crore from Rs 2,289 crore a year ago.
While HUL’s revenue from home care products rose by about 10 % from Rs 4,931 crore in June 30, 2022, to Rs 5,425 crore as on June 30, 2023, the beauty and personal care revenue grew by 4% to Rs 5,601 crore.
The company’s advertising and promotion expenses have increased just 1% from Rs 1,328 crore as on June 30, 2022, to Rs 1481 crore as on June 30, 2023.
“We continue to manage our business dynamically to drive savings harder and provide the right price-value equation to our consumers. We remain focused on building back our gross margin and investing competitively in A&P,” the company has said.
“FMCG markets are recovering gradually although the operating environment remains challenging. In this context, we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin.”
“In the near term, the FMCG industry will continue to witness a rebalancing of price-volume growth equation and a gradual recovery in consumer demand. In this environment we will continue to provide superior value to our consumers and invest behind our brands,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director.
“We remain focused on driving our long-term strategic priorities including market development and building distinctive capabilities for the future. I am confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
Losses may happen, but the brand's DNA should be profitable: Aman Gupta, boAt
Gupta, founder of boAt, was in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW and founder exchange4media, at the e4m Conclave held in Delhi on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
