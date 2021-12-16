It is incredibly important to know what your brand boundaries are: Karthi Marshan

At the fifth edition of the ‘Indian Brand Conclave 2021’ held on 15th December, Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer at Kotak Mahindra Group addressed a speaker session on the topic, ‘How an Agile and an Adaptable Mindset aided Kotak Mahindra to remain on top of consumers’ minds’.

Marshan started the session with presenting few examples of Kotak showing its agility and adaptability. He said, “In the early 90s, if you wanted a car, there was a premium you had to pay just to book it because demand far outsteps supply. Around the same time or few months later, we found the same opportunity and we continued to service in the commercial vehicles sector. It is a big part of our portfolio.”

Regarding responding to the reforms, Marshan said, “We respond to reforms in our sectors in a very agile manner. So on 25th October 2011, RBI deregulated the interest that we were allowed to pay on saving accounts. With deregulation, it meant we could decide what interest we want to pay. It could have been 0% or X%. In our case, we chose to pay 6% and we did this literally within a week of that regulation changing.”

Marshan further discussed about one of its campaigns where Kotak took actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. He added, “Along the journey as Ranveer and Deepika got married and in the run up to the wedding, we saw the opportunity and also what we call as moment marketing. We again agilely launched debit card with Ranveer’s face on it so that Ranveer’s fans who are incredibly large in number in this country to send them a direct message which was on outdoor as well as social was obviously a spin on the bag that he was going around. So the day he started, they started handing out their wedding invitations.”

Marshan mentioned the time when all social media platforms went down and during that moment, how Kotak Mahindra used the situation. He added that the company took to twitter to announce that the Kotak Home Loans will be starting at surprisingly low rate interest rates of 6.5% p.a. He noted, “In the middle of the night we saw this opportunity happen and it did fairly well. We received a fair amount of conversations about it.”

“Sometimes moment marketing can feel like ambulance chasing and just riding on every single moment may not be a good idea. I think it is incredibly important to make sure that you know what your brand boundaries are, you know brand’s relevance, what your brand’s context is and when the moment happens to see if you fit that context in a seamless, gracious and in elegant way and whether it takes the brand’s message forward.” Marshan added.

