e4m Video Story: Interesting times to start a D2C brand: Deep Bajaj, Sirona Hygiene
In our new series e4m D2C Revolution, we will shine the spotlight on D2C brands, diving deep into their journeys, marketing strategies, localisation & expansion plans. Today we feature Sirona Hygiene
Founded in 2015, femtech brand Sirona Hygiene has been a key player in disrupting the feminine hygiene space. It recently even forayed into the sexual wellness category with the acquisition of vegan condom brand Bleü, with which the brand plans to scale up its entry into different categories of feminine hygiene.
“It just fits in very well with the brand philosophy. We want to break the stigma around female hygiene issues. The journey that we are trying to solve is right from puberty to menopause,” shared Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder, Sirona Hygiene.
The brand’s journey began with the realisation there was an opportunity to address issues around menstrual hygiene, said Bajaj.
Sharing more on how the journey progressed and the strategies to reach consumers, Bajaj said Sirona is strong on marketplaces along with its website and a bit of offline presence. “The spends vary channel-wise. We ship around 4 lakh orders a month but I feel we are yet to reach the tier 2 and tier 3 towns in the way we want to,” he stated.
Bajaj further shared that Sirona has been getting around 70 per cent of its consumers from marketplaces, and 15 per cent from D2C and offline.
On where the D2C domain stands today, he said that these are interesting times for anyone who wants to start a D2C brand, purely because technology has taken awareness and content to the last mile.
Watch the full interview for more insights.
‘Having a better planning funnel is a challenge in omnichannel marketing’
Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru: The topic of the panel discussion was ‘Role of Omnichannel Marketing in Building a Strong Brand Identity’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 6:39 PM | 3 min read
At Pitch CMO Summit-Bengaluru, a panel of experts delved deep into the why’s and how’s of representing the brand consistently across different channels. Session chair Tina Garg, Founder & CEO, Pink Lemonade opened the session by asking the panellists about their approach to an omnichannel strategy and the challenges they face while deploying these strategies.
Panellists Akshay Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer,Tyroo; Dr. M Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer, Stovekraft Ltd; Harshna Pasari, Head of Marketing, BlueStone; Rahul Tamada, Co-founder & CEO, Tamada Media; Ritij Khurana, Senior Brand Manager, PhonePe; Sneha John, Director - Brand Marketing & Social, Swiggy and Varun AR, Head of Marketing, Livspace shared their brand stories and experiences they have faced along the way. The topic of the discussion was ‘Role of Omnichannel Marketing in Building a Strong Brand Identity’
Khurana pointed out that a lot of the omnichannel plan boils down to the audience the brand is trying to reach, along with their media consumption habits. “If you are trying to reach out to younger folks, your media choices will vary. If it’s the older cohort you want to reach, the media choices are again different there. There obviously is a constant message that you want everywhere, but you need to adapt that message to different touchpoints,” he said.
Having a better planning funnel becomes a challenge, he further explained.
Mathur added that usually brands have their communication sorted out, but when it comes to certain channels which are new to them, they lack the assets and the right kind of communication that needs to go for that channel itself.
John highlighted another challenge, and mentioned that measuring how exactly this needs to be done can be difficult. “In addition to who you are speaking to and what you want to tell, it is also very important to have the objective in mind, in terms of consumers. Are you trying to get more consumers or are you trying to engage them, these need to be very clear,” she added.
Pasari shared that Bluestone started off as an online brand and now has a presence offline with over 170 stores. “The essence of these strategies starts from the DNA of employees. When you talk about 170+ stores, you are talking about so many retail employees meeting consumers everyday. So make sure that they are also aware of the brand identity. The brand and marketing work doesn’t stop at campaigns, but also how the brand identity trickles down to each employee. It is important for the customer to experience the brand at different touchpoints,” she said.
Speaking about Livspace and the audience it caters to, Varun shared that Livspace is a digital first brand and the audience they reach out to is very digital savvy. “Once you start switching channels in the media, you start seeing different personas. Therefore, when it comes to the brand you need to see, does it have the right catalogue, right stores or even the right design to cater to different needs,” he said.
Tamada added, “Considering there are so many different markets down south, and each channel or platform behaves so differently, finding your audience is becoming increasingly challenging.”
He also feels that each brand has their own aesthetic, what they want to do and do not want to do. “It is not like every brand needs to hop on every channel for every campaign that they do,” he mentioned.
Casagrand strikes partnership with Sourav Ganguly
The cricket legend will endorse the brand as it forays into newer markets
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 4:05 PM | 3 min read
Casagrand has announced Sourav Ganguly as its national brand ambassador.
This endorsement is in line with the company’s aggressive expansion plans to newer geographical markets. Being South India’s fastest-growing company, Casagrand is adding newer zones to its portfolio especially Maharashtra.
Commenting on the occasion, Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said,” We are delighted to join hands with Dada and have him on board as our national brand ambassador. His persona as a passionate sportsman with unshakable optimism and his leadership in transforming the Indian Cricket team have been a true inspiration for us at Casagrand because belief, aggressive growth, innovation, fairness and passion have been our DNA since the inception. We welcome Ganguly to the Casagrand family and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”
Adding to this, Arun, said, “We started with a humble beginning in the year 2004 and today, we are one of the top 3 builders in South India and in the next 5 years we aspire to be amongst the top 5 builders in the country. Our superior quality product, best engineering practices, on-time delivery have made us the most popular among homebuyers. So far, we have delivered 123 projects on-time. Last year, we achieved sales of 4200 crores and in this financial year we are aiming to achieve sales value of 7200 crores. This year, we are aggressively looking forward to expand our presence in newer markets especially in Maharashtra. We are planning to add 80 million sq.ft in our residential portfolio across the regions. We are also a very employee centric company, sharing the rewards of the journey by giving our employees stock options (among other benefits), and yearly incentive trips for achieving annual business targets. In fact as appreciation of achieving last year’s target we are incentivising 1400 employees with a trip to Australia. Residential being the mainstay venture we have allied ventures including Casagrand Commercial (office spaces and malls), Casagrand Contracts (EPC comapny ) Casagrand industrial parks and warehousing division and Casagrand internal school.”
On joining hands with Casagrand, Ganguly said: “I am delighted with my association with Casagrand which served the homebuying market with a unique product offering at a price they consistently held to be true value for money. The passion and aggression of the brand truly resonates with a transformational journey we embarked in the early 2000s. I am excited to be part of the journey as they are expanding to newer horizons including Maharashtra market. Together, we are confident of transforming lot of more lives with superior products making every lasting impact the housing market.”
Ogilvy at 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2023, Kerala
Ogilvy’s branded content and activations wing set up a small core unit at Alappuzha in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
As advertising evolves beyond its traditional role, we see a whole lot of interesting work happening across our regional offices. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2023 in Kerala - possibly the most competitive and popular boat races of this scale in the world.
Initiated in 1952, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race takes place on the Punnamda Lake, near Alappuzha. It is held on the second Saturday of August every year. An estimated four lakh people, including tourists from abroad, attended the event this year. It is said that for the people of each village in Kuttanad, a victory at this race for their village boat is something to be celebrated for months to come.
Ogilvy’s Group President, India, VR Rajesh said, “As regionalisation and localisation is becoming important for large national brands, connecting with audiences in their home ground is becoming key for brands to build equity. We believe that India’s rich culture offers us opportunities to emotionally connect with consumers in large cultural and spiritual congregations. It’s about creating associations with beliefs that are closer to their hearts.”
Ogilvy’s branded content and activations wing set up a small core unit at Alappuzha in July 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role. Across India, Ogilvy took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Asian Paints, Bajaj Pulsar, Pidilite, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society.
Ogilvy had three distinct activities happening on ground.
Ferns N Petals launches Rakhi campaign with Soha Ali Khan
In the campaign, FNP and Soha talk about how the brand makes rakhi special no matter where the brother is
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:17 PM | 1 min read
FNP has announced the collaboration with actress Soha Ali Khan as the face of its latest Rakhi campaign.
In the campaign, FNP and Soha talk about how FNP makes rakhi special across the world no matter where your brother is.
"FNP is excited to have Soha Ali Khan that are part of our 'Make Rakhi Feel Special' campaign," shared Shashwat Goswami, CMO FNP. "This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining the gifting experience and delivering unparalleled joy to our valued customers. Our brand's unique selling point lies in our relentless pursuit of creativity and meaningful connections, and this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to shaping unforgettable moments, capturing the fervour of modern gifting."
The deployment of digital films featuring these influencers adds a personal touch, resonating deeply with tech-savvy consumers.
Captain Steel partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for creative & digital media mandate
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:09 PM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the media mandate for Captain Steel India Ltd. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Captain Steel's mission to enhance its brand presence and expand its reach across the country. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Captain Steel's mainline and digital creatives, as well as its digital media solutions.
Rohit Malkani, Jt National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, "When one of the fastest growing TMT bar manufacturers was looking out for an agency to partner them to create a national footprint, it was an opportunity we couldn’t wait to sink our teeth into. Captain Steel is one of the most visible brands in the East with a legendary brand ambassador and huge ambitions. We are delighted to win this opportunity to get them to where they want to be.”
Avinash Agarwalla, Director, Captain Steel expressed, “Captain Steel is a brand that has carved its niche in Eastern India, Assam, Tripura. Our focus is to strengthen and expand our footprints across India. We wanted an agency partner that provides strategic thinking combined with creative solutions to augment the brand value and volume. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboard, we are looking to create a difference in this highly cluttered marketplace.”
Hindol Purkayastha, Executive Vice President and Business Head (North & East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, “Captain Steel has been at the forefront in the TMT segment and their presence through distribution and marketing is truly enviable. We are indeed delighted to have the opportunity to partner the brand’s ambitious growth trajectory. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Kolkata has been strengthening its presence last few years and is truly invigorated to be able to add value to Captain Steel. What is most rewarding is the digital journey that will focus on key influencers and consumers alike. The brand is clear on taking significant strides in the market, and that is an exciting challenge for us.”
ixigo is official co-sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023
The brand is also launching a campaign offering free match tickets and other discounts
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
ixigo has come on board as the “Official Co-sponsor” of the Men’s Asia Cup 2023. This is the first time ixigo has been associated with a major sporting event of this magnitude. The Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30th August to 17th September, 2023.
As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards.
The brand has also rolled out a campaign “Ticket to Cricket'' to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.
Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders of ixigo, expressed their excitement about the association, saying, "As a travel platform deeply rooted in India, we understand the immense love and passion that we Indians have for cricket. Our partnership with the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 as the official Co-sponsor allows us to fuel this excitement, bringing together the joy of travel and the thrill of cricket. With millions of cricket and travel enthusiasts expected to follow the tournament closely, we anticipate a surge in travel bookings over the next two months as fans unite to support their favorite teams. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, and ixigo looks forward to providing cricket fans with an easy and seamless booking experience for the upcoming matches."
M4marry introduces video feature for Onam
M4marry members can now add a festive-themed profile picture and a short video of themselves celebrating the festival
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
M4marry has amplified the festivities for Onam with new profile features for its members. The exciting new feature release coincides with Kerala’s biggest festival season, Onam. M4marry members can add not just a festive-themed profile picture, but also a short video of themselves celebrating the festival.
“Videos have emerged as one of the biggest self-expression tools for this generation. With the new shorts option, members can add a video of themselves along with their profiles. This will enhance the visibility and transparency metrics of member profiles, and we are glad to have released this in time for the festive season,” said Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline.
With the addition of festive photos and shorts, members can also elevate their profiles with an arresting festive theme. This customised template and multimedia options give enormous appeal to profiles. The festive photo feature introduced for the festive season was the most popular and successful feature update on the websites, with thousands of members adding festive photos to their profiles.
m4marry is also running the second season of its popular Onam reel contest on social media. The campaign is intended to extend the brand’s commitment to upholding the traditions and unique culture of the state in its communication.
“We have a continual listening programme at m4marry, and a lot of our product development is a consequence of these research insights. The concept of video shorts with the profile, especially the introduction of the festive shorts, was a happy way of showcasing oneself. We will be introducing similar user features this year,” said Joy Mathew, Vice President, Marketing Services and Solutions, Malayala Manorama.
