Industry gears up for 7th BW Hotelier Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards -2023

The two-day summit is set to take place on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi with the theme 'Embracing The Future'

The stage is all set for the most prestigious event in the hospitality industry as the 7th edition BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit and Awards (IHA-2023) gears up for its grandeur on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi. With the theme, Embracing The Future, the two-day summit promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry luminaries and veterans, intellectuals, celebrities, hotel operators, owners, hospitality professionals, experts, advisors, consultants, industry association leaders and government dignitaries. It promises insightful discussions and exchanges, making it a must-attend event for all those passionate about the hospitality industry.

The two-day summit will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. It will be followed by a Vote of Thanks to the Chief Guest by industry veteran KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Thereafter, enlightening sessions, discussions and interactions will begin.

In the Global Leadership Session, The Indian Hotels Co Ltd MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal will talk about IHCL/ Taj Hotels’ vision for aggressive growth and unparalleled success, setting the tone for the event. A captivating Leadership Interaction between industry icons Rajeev Kaul, Former President, Leela Hotels and Ajay K Bakaya, Executive Director, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts then will explore the past, present and India’s future, weaving a narrative toward the nation’s Centenary Year in 2047. The Aviation Session, thereafter, will aim to a picture of Skybound Futures, emphasising the synergy between aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality with CAPA India head Kapil Kaul in conversation with Mohammad Sarhan, VP - India and Nepal, Emirates. The Diversity and Inclusion session will take centre stage and highlight the importance of inclusive leadership in navigating succession, identity and diversity challenges in the Indian hospitality sector. In discussion will be Founder, RLA and Consultant with IHCL for Diversity & Inclusion Rakhee Lalvani, Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

Post-lunch, there will be another Leadership Interaction where Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group & CG Corp Global, will be seen in conversation with HVS Anarock South Asia President Mandeep Lamba. However, the key moment of the day will be the unmissable Global Thinker’s Keynote Address which will reflect on India’s journey over the past decade and providing glimpses into the emerging era as the nation approaches its centenary. It will be given by Dipak C Jain, the former Dean at Kelloggs School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois, USA who is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Academic Council at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Social Security and Aging Finance Institute. Dean Jain is making a special trip from Chicago to be a part of the BWH IHA-2023. The topic will be India at 100: Reflections on the Last Decade and Glimpses into an Emerging Era. This promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking session that you won’t want to miss.

Next up will be a conversation between Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International and Mandeep Lamba to delve into Marriott’s vision in India. The Leadership Interaction thereafter will witness Farhat Jamal, Chairman, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee, IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, trying to get views of hospitality leaders and their vision for strategic expansion with Ranju Alex, Area VP – South Asia, Marriott International and Puneet Dhawan, Sr VP Operations, India & South Asia, Accor. While Owner’s Perspectives session will reveal strategies for innovation and success in hospitality assets with Chalet Hotels’ CEO & MD Sanjay Sethi; Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings Rahul Chaudhary; Panchshil Realty President – Hospitality Ranjit Batra; GRT Hotels & Resorts’ COO Vikram Cotah; InterGlobe President & CEO JB Singh and Triton Hotels & Resorts’ CMD Ratan Kant Sharma in conversation with one another. The IT & Tech View session will comprise GHTP Founder Harish Chandra; Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels’ COO Phil Logan; Vikramjit Singh, President, Lemon Tree Hotels; Amandeep S Sarna, Chief Information Officer, ITC Hotels and Vivek Gangishetty, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, India and South East Asia, RMS Cloud wherein the panellists will aim to shed light on digital transformation within the Indian hospitality industry.

The Summit, on Day 2, will kick-start with the Guest of Honour address and then will roll on the sessions, delving into the industry’s historical roots with a Leadership Interaction between KB Kachru and Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Limited and Chairman, FAITH. The first Leadership Interaction of the day will witness Rahul Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Industrial Parks; Sudeep Jain, MD – South West Asia, Intercontinental Hotels; Samir MC, Managing Director, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd; Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director, Eurasia Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Navjit Ahluwalia, Sr VP & Country Head - India, Hilton talk about strategies for future-ready infrastructure amidst tourism resurgence. Consultant Insights’ session plans to echo the vision of an Indian Hospitality Renaissance, forging a sustainable path forward with Zubin Saxena, MD & Area Sr Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group; Mandeep Lamba and Jaideep Dang in discussion.

The Owner’s Perspectives session will aim to catalyse a hospitality renaissance and transform India’s hospitality landscape and have in discussion Jaideep Dang, Ashish Jakhanwala, CMD & CEO, Samhi Hotels; Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL; Chander S Baljee, Chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels and Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.

The Design Dialogues session with Reema Diwan, Vice President – Design & Technical Services, India & South Asia, Accor Hotels; Vandana Dhawan Saxena, Design Principal, Studio IV Designs; Klaus Kienzler, Studio Head India, Hyatt Design Services; Bobby Mukherji, , Chairman, Bobby Mukherji and Associates; Reza Kabul, President, ARK Reza Kabul Architects and Mohammed Rizwan Ali, Sr VP - Projects & Technical Services, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) as panellists plan to illuminate innovative design revolutions, crafting sustainable hospitality spaces for tomorrow. The session on Hospitality Sustainability will include Niranjan Khatri, Founder, iSambhav and Nischal Bazaz, Area Engg Director- Delhi NCR & Director of Engg - Taj Palace, New Delhi, having a discussion on responsible hoteliering and how to achieve zero-carbon footprints in Indian hospitality.

The session on Hospitality Storytelling will explore the art of crafting PR & Corporate Marcomm excellence and creating memorable guest experiences with Rakhee Lalvani in conversation with Nidhi Verma, Director of Marketing & Communications India & South Asia, Accor; Sonakshi Yajurvedi, Manager Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group and Reema Singh, Director Communications - India, Hilton.

The summit will conclude on a note about Heritage Transformation where Aman Nath, Chairman, Neemrana Hotels; Maharaj Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur; Veer Vijay Singh, Founder, Trance Hotels and Randhir Vikram Singh, CMD, Castle Mandawa Hotels will share their endeavours in reclaiming heritage, transforming ruins into global treasures, preserving India’s rich cultural legacy for generations to come.

As a hallmark of this event, the second evening of the two-day summit will witness the prestigious recognition of excellence within the hospitality industry, a tradition that continues to shine brightly in the legacy of IHA-2023, with Chief Guest Shri Arif Mohd Khan, Governor of Kerala, awarding hoteliers from across the country in different categories including General Manager of the Year in Luxury, Upper Upscale, Upscale, Midscale and Economy/ Budget; head of Sales and Marketing; Head of Revenue Management; Head of Accommodation; Head of Culinary; Head of F&B; Head of HR; Head of PR/Marcomm; Head of Housekeeping; Head of Engineering; Head of Procurement and Head of Spa.

The evening will witness the announcement of the BW HOTELIER Hall of Fame Award 2023. The illustrious legacy of Mr Anil Madhok will be carried on this year too with the Legend and Legacy Award. A special Culinary Award will be bestowed this year, adding to the celebrations.

