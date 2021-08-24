IndusInd Bank applauds Indian para-athletes as they gear up for Paralympics 2020

In the year 2016, IndusInd Bank unveiled “#JeetkaHalla” - a campaign to honour its para-athletes under the Para Champions Programme, and brought to light their contribution to the country by creating a nationwide movement of support.

Retaining the essence of ‘Jeetkahalla’, IndusInd Bank, in collaboration with GoSports Foundation, has today launched a brand new campaign to commemorate the achievements of its supported para-athletes across various sport disciplines. Christened ‘phirse #Jeetkahalla’, the new campaign speaks about the rigour of the preparation undertaken by our para-athletes, as they gear up to compete with the best in the world at an international arena.

As part of the campaign, the Bank has also unveiled a heartwarming and inspiring ‘Anthem’ that showcases the grit and determination of these athletes. Conceived & Ideated by Ankur Suman, Partner & Executive Creative Director, RK SWAMY BBDO, Produced by Films Rajendraa, and Directed by Yogesh Agrawal, the anthem aims to inspire every Indian to cheer and support our para champions in their quest to bring laurels for the country.

Speaking about the new campaign, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, “Given the stupendous success of the #Jeetkahalla campaign in 2016, we were keen on nurturing it in a way that it becomes a testament to the Bank’s belief in the power of Para-sports. In keeping with this thought, we are proud to unveil this new campaign which retains the spirit of ‘Jeetkahalla’, while also goes a step further, in reflecting the sheer determination, strength and resilience of our para-athletes, as they gear up to represent the country at an International platform. The campaign underscores our constant commitment to the para- athletes and throws light on how we, in our own way, are trying to make a difference to the wonderful community that we are a part of, while also focusing on our core mission of being a partner in every walk of life”.

In a bid to give this initiative a wider reach, the Bank has embarked on a comprehensive digital media campaign that will create the right impact, and help in mobilizing the momentum of seeking encouragement for these heroes.

