India Brand Conclave: Power-packed list of speakers to share insights

The exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave 2021, virtually on the 15th of December, 2021 from 2 p.m. onwards. The Co-powered by partners for the conclave are ABP News, InMobi while Dolby is the associate partner.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

The keynote address at the conclave will be delivered by Lalit Agarwal, Founder & MD, V-Mart. Agarwal is an Indian retail entrepreneur, who founded V-Mart Retail, in 2002 and pioneered the concept of value fashion retailing in Tier II, III and IV towns in India. Under him, V-Mart's footprint has grown across 25 states, delivering 'Price Less Fashion' to more than 35 million customers annually.

Along with other standalone speakers and special addresses the conclave will also see two panel discussions. The first panel will be around the topic ‘Has Marketing Changed from ‘Knowing your Customer’ to ‘Knowing your Customer Segment?’ Knowing your customer is key to success for any brand and brands today have unprecedented insights about their consumers. However, how does this data deluge help brands target audiences better and focus on consumers who may not have uniform needs? The panel will explore the aspects of knowing the consumer segment better and more. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Preetha Athrey, Head – Marketing, Twitter India and the panel members will be Deepti Sampat, Vice President Marketing & Ancillary, Vistara; Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director - Marketing, UpStox; Maninder Bali, Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu; Rohit Dosi, Director - MSA Business, InMobi and Vishal Sharma, Head of Marketing, Sleepwell

The second panel discussion is on the topic 'Is Brand Loyalty Eroding?' In the last one year, various studies have shown that shoppers have altered their brand preference and loyalty due to the rapid changes that have taken place due to the pandemic. The panel looks at how brands are adapting to this consumer behaviour shift and combating the urges that challenge brand loyalty and more. The moderator for the panel will be Prasad Shelaje, Founder & CEO Logicserve Digital. The panellists will be Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Foods; Pradnya Popade, Head - Marketing Communications, Samsonite South Asia; Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Director – Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals

Other speakers who will be a part of the India Brand Conclave are:

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International

Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances

Avnish Anand, Co-founder & COO, CaratLane

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, COO, BharatPe

Karthi Marshan, President & Group CMO, Kotak Group

Prasanna Raman, Business Expansion Lead, Snap Inc

Sameer Seth, Director - Marketing, Dolby India

